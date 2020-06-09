fbpx
Four finalists selected in NSHE’s chancellor search

By ThisIsReno
UNR Campus. Image: Trevor Bexon
Nevada’s System of Higher Education will host virtual forums June 15 and 16 featuring the four finalists in the system’s chancellor search.  

The finalists are:

The forums will be followed June 17, and potentially June 18, with candidate interviews conducted by NSHE’s chancellor search committee, chaired by Regent Carol Del Carlo, starting at 8:30 a.m. The public can watch the meeting in person, as space allows based on social distancing protocols, from the NSHE Administration office in Las Vegas or via video at the NSHE System Administration office in Reno.

The Board of Regents will then consider the search committee’s recommendation in a special meeting June 18 at 1 p.m., held via videoconference and teleconference only.

NSHE’s chancellor search was halted in early April as the COVID-19 pandemic forced closures of many institutions, and current chancellor Dr. Thom Reilly’s contract was extended through the end of the calendar year.

For posted agendas and links to the forums, visit NSHE at nshe.nevade.edu.

