BLM: Trego Hot Springs may pose severe human health risk

Disease-causing organisms are polluting the waters at Trego Hot Springs posing a severe risk to human health, according to the Bureau of Land Management.

The springs are located in the Black Rock National Conservation Area, about 20 miles northeast of Gerlach.

Recent tests of the spring water reveal positive results for E. Coli, Fecal Coliforms and Vibrio Cholera. The public is advised to avoid bathing or any type of contact with the spring water. Spring waters generally become contaminated when exposed to wildlife and livestock.

In the past signs have been posted at the springs to warn the public of the contamination. However, those signs are occasionally vandalized or torn down.

To find other public lands to recreate or visit in northern Nevada, go to https://www.blm.gov/office/winnemucca-district-office.