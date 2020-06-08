Be counted Nevada

Submitted by Donald Abbott, Sparks City Council – Ward 1

As a resident of Sparks, I am proud of my community and neighbors who have taken the time to complete the 2020 Census. Sparks’ Census response rates are above the national and state averages. That is great, but there is still more work to be done!

The Census, which is required by the United States Constitution, will determine representation and funding for our community for the next ten years. It is vital that everyone is counted. It does not take much time and it is easy to do. You can use your home computer or smart phone and log onto census.nv.gov. Just follow the prompts and it should take you 5 to 10 minutes to complete. If you do not have internet access, you can call 844-330-2020, or you can mail in the questionnaire.

Each person who is counted will mean $20,000 for Nevada. This money will be used to provide services for education, transportation, healthcare, and so much more. These are services that so many of us and our neighbors count on. Some examples include RTC buses, career and technical education, childcare, and meals for senior citizens and kids, just to name a few.

As of now, the United States Census will end on October 31, 2020, but don’t wait. Fill it out today.

The Census is important, safe and easy. If you have not already done so, please complete it. Nevada matters. Be counted!

