Edgewood Tahoe named four-star hotel and spa by Forbes (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Edgewood Tahoe Earns Prestigious Accolade in Forbes Travel Guide’s 2020 Star Awards;

All Ratings Showcased on ForbesTravelGuide.com

Feature Image by Thomas Shelby Hart | Goat Rodeo

Forbes Travel Guide (“FTG”), the world-renowned and only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas, today announced its annual Star Rating list, presenting The Lodge at Edgewood Tahoe and Spa Edgewood with new Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star hotel and spa awards. The Lodge at Edgewood Tahoe and Spa Edgewood will be showcased with all of the Star Award winners on ForbesTravelGuide.com.

The Lodge at Edgewood Tahoe is a luxe haven set along the beautiful backdrop of Lake Tahoe’s glassy blue waters and the iconic Sierra Range. The LEED-certified, 154-room mountain lodge features an 8,500-square-foot spa, heated lakeside pool, exquisite dining and daily offerings including the refreshing Après Sleep Cart and evening s’mores bar. An escape suited for all seasons, Edgewood Tahoe’s winters are filled with fresh powder and pristine corduroy trails which melt away in the spring to unveil the highly acclaimed 18-hole championship golf course and sandy beachfront perfect for summertime dips.

“It is a testament to the dedication and innovation of our team at Edgewood Tahoe that the resort has received this highly coveted industry accolade,” said General Manager Corinna Osborne. “From our curated menu of gemstone spa treatments incorporating native crystals and quartz, to our experiential snowga, that allows guests to inhale the crisp, mountain air while relaxing body and mind on a peaceful, snowy beachfront–Edgewood Tahoe is able to deliver a truly immersive experience thanks to the energy and devotion of our team and incredible partners.”

Forbes Travel Guide is recognized for creating the original concept of Five-Star service, and The Lodge at Edgewood Tahoe is the latest addition to its illustrious annual Star Rating list.

“We have been committed to championing genuine Five-Star service for more than 60 years, and this year’s winners, as always, exemplify the very highest standards in hospitality,” said Filip Boyen, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide.

“It is difficult to earn a Forbes Travel Guide rating, and all our Star-Rated winners have shown how incredibly deserving they are of their accolades by demonstrating sheer dedication in their passion for service. We congratulate them all.”

To view the full Star Ratings for 2020, visit ForbesTravelGuide.com.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of ThisisReno. Want to promote your business, event, or issue? Consider a sponsored post.