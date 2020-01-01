PHOTOS: Biggest Little City rings in new decade

Image: Ty O’Neil.

Images by Ty O’Neil | Cover photo by Trevor Bexon

Reno roared into 2020 last night with a major fireworks show put on by casino properties, The Row. Thousands came to downtown to celebrate the new year, though attendance appeared sparse compared with past New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Law enforcement was out in full force, including mounted officers, bike cops and Washoe Couty Sheriff’s deputies.

A Reno Police spokesperson said that 21 people were arrested downtown for various infractions — mostly misdemeanors. At one point, the Reno Fire Department closed the entrance to Harrah’s for a suspected Hazmat incident. A substance of concern allegedly turned out to be cornstarch.

“The crowds were extremely positive with the increased safety precautions within the event and very thankful for the police presence,” said RPD’s Travis Warren. “The Reno Police Department would like to thank the community and visitors for their continued support, words of appreciation to our officers, and wish everyone a safe and happy New Year.

Check out the photo gallery below to see what happened.