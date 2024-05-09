Nevada Donor Network holds Northern Nevada Silver State Heroes awards luncheon (sponsored)

Nevada Donor Network held an awards luncheon for its northern Nevada first responder agencies that participated in the organization’s annual “Silver State Heroes Challenge” campaign, a coordinated effort involving 35 first responder agencies statewide to encourage the public to register to become organ, eye and tissue donors. The campaign included a competition to see which agency could do the most outreach during Donate Life Month in April.

The award winners are as follows:

Overall Silver State Heroes Challenge winner: Douglas County Sheriff’s Office

Most Rural Engagement: Central Lyon Fire

Most Creative Outreach: University Police Department, Northern Command and Nevada State Police, Southern Command

Most Donors Registered: Douglas County Sheriff’s Office

There were 218 organ, eye and tissue donor registrations attributed directly to campaign during the month of April, as well as increased DMV registrations due to the campaign’s exposure. Last year, the Silver State Heroes campaign registered 118 people.

Northern Nevada agencies who participated in the campaign include: Central Lyon Fire; Douglas County Sheriff’s Office; Fallon Police Department; Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office; Lovelock Volunteer Fire Department; Lyon County Sheriff’s Office; Nevada State Police; North Lake Tahoe Fire District; Pyramid Lake Police Department; REMSA Health; Reno Fire Department; Reno Police Department; Smith Valley Fire Protection District; Sparks Fire Department; Sparks Police Department; Storey County Fire Protection District; Storey County Sheriff’s Office; Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue; University Police Department – Northern Command; Washoe County Department of Alternative Sentencing; Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office; Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.

