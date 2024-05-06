Murray SawChuck from Pawn Stars makes Tahoe ‘Magical’ (sponsored)

World renown comedian – magician with over 6.5 billion online views brings his show direct from Las Vegas to the mountains.

The most watched magician online with wild blonde hair, black Armani glasses and over 6.5 Billion online views is currently on tour while he moves venues on the Las Vegas strip. Coined the ‘Bad Boy of Magic’ because of his viral magic exposure videos of him and his wife Dani Elizabeth (ZZ Top Lead Dancer and Las Vegas Showgirl) where both of them, husband and wife like Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz kibitz doing magic and his wife busting him with amazon purchased kids tricks.

Murray is the resident and longest running ‘Expert’ on the hit TV show ‘Pawn Stars’ on History Channel with over 65 episodes and one of the longest running ‘series regulars’ on CW’s Masters Of Illusion hit television show in his 10th season on the show. Whether Murrays is talking to you about history, teaching you a magic trick or blowing your mind with his world champion magic skills, his show is one that caters to all ages. His second comedy special called ‘Hairlarious Deceptions’ will be coming out later this year on a streaming platform near you!

You can see Murray over the next two weeks in Lake Tahoe at The Loft. One of his favorite places to perform in Lake Tahoe as the theater is designed for magic and comedy, their isn’t a bad seat in the house! The ‘Dennis The Menace of Comedy and Magic’ brings his show direct from Las Vegas to us here in Lake Tahoe, you will be mind blown and laugh your butt off for 75 minutes.

Murray will be performing 14 days straight May 2 – 15th all shows. For tickets please click https://www.tixr.com/groups/thelofttahoe.

