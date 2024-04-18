68.2 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
BusinessHealthNews

Study: Family friendly casino areas contain unhealthy levels of second-hand smoke

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

coronavirusbusinessclosures_ericmarks1685-edit-scaled-7900002-4592139
Silver Legacy casino in downtown Reno. Photo: Eric Marks / This Is Reno

Second-hand smoke in indoor casino areas is up to 18 times more harmful than outdoor levels, according to a University of Nevada, Reno study published this month in the Environmental Analysis Health and Toxicology Journal.

According to the study, led by Professor Eric Crosbie, all indoor casino locations, including family-friendly locations that are designated as non-smoking such as arcades and restaurants, measured unsafe levels of second-hand smoke, even when only a small proportion of smokers were smoking in a casino. The research found that ventilation systems do not work in preventing unsafe levels of second-hand smoke from drifting to areas where smoking is not allowed. 

“People should be aware that when they go into any establishment that allows smoking, there is an unhealthy level of second-hand exposure, especially for those individuals who have acute risk factors,” Crosbie said. “The only way to eliminate involuntary exposure is to prohibit smoking in all indoor areas.”

The study calls for policy changes to protect minors, casino employees and other vulnerable populations exposed to unhealthy air during a casino visit. Crosbie recommends that Nevada policymakers amend the Nevada Clean Indoor Act and prohibit smoking in all public places, including casinos and bars statewide.

Crosbie and his team visited 14 casinos and 18 distinct types of indoor casino locations throughout Washoe County. High levels of tobacco smoke markers were found in casino locations even when zero or a small percentage of active smokers were observed.  

The research team observed a relatively small portion of active smokers (1.4% to 20%) in casinos that allowed smoking. 

Source: UNR

ThisIsReno
ThisIsRenohttps://thisisreno.com
This Is Reno is your source for award-winning independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

Health

Reading the cards in Nevada: Smoke evaporates, profits (and health) stay (opinion)

ThisIsReno -
We need to continue urging our elected leaders to implement policy that protects hospitality workers the same way the rest of our community is protected.

Nevada Gaming Commission approves remote ID for cashless betting

Casino rule change would allow cashless gambling minus in-person ID check

Nevada casinos report modest decline in August revenue report

Nevada gaming win up statewide, down in Washoe County

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported, and paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Navigation

Social

Connect

© 2024 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC