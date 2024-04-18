68.2 F
Reno Fire offers free green waste dumpsters for neighborhoods

a trailer full of juniper clippings
Local fire departments encourage homeowners to "junk the juniper" to reduce fire risk around their homes.

Homeowners living in neighborhoods with increased risk for wildfire can now reserve a free neighborhood dumpster for green waste disposal. The wildfire fuels reduction dumpster program is supported by Reno Fire Department with funding from State Farm and is intended to help residents create defensible space around their properties.

John Beck, fire marshal at RFD, emphasized the critical role of creating defensible space in mitigating the risks associated with wildland fires. 

“Creating defensible space is a key element critical to reducing the threat and effects of a wildland fire,” Beck said. “We are proud to offer this extremely popular program to our residents once again.”

Excess and dry vegetation has been blamed in part for the rapid expansion of the 2020 Pinehaven Fire in west Reno, which destroyed a handful of homes.

Dumpsters can be reserved for entire neighborhoods that border the wildland-urban interface—where neighborhoods meet natural open space along the edges of the region. The 30-yard dumpsters are dropped off on Thursdays and picked up on Tuesdays. Only green waste, such as dead vegetation and overgrowth, can be placed in the dumpsters. 

Dumpsters require a monitor to make sure only green waste is put in and that the lid is closed and secured once the dumpster is full. 

To check for dumpster availability call (775) 334-2300. 

In addition to neighborhoods, one green waste dumpster will be available to the entire public to use at Fire Station #11, 7105 Mae Anne Ave., through April 21 or until full. 

For more information on creating defensible space visit livingwithfire.org.

Source: RFD

