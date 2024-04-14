Former Reno journalist inducted into Nevada Labor Hall of Fame

Former judge and city attorney Patricia Lynch on April 5 inducted former Dennis Myers into the Nevada Labor Hall of Fame. Myers died of a stroke in 2019. He is the first journalist to be added to the hall of fame.

“His thorough knowledge of the issues and his intelligence were always a given,” Lynch said at an event hosted by the Nothern Nevada Labor Council. “What made him outstanding were his senses: His sense of history, his sense of fairness, his sense of humanity.

“Dennis’ concise, no-nonsense television reports almost always left you wishing they had been a bit longer,” Lynch added.

Myers, the former news editor of the Reno News & Review, had a lengthy career as a Nevada journalist, including stints at News Channel 2 and KOLO-TV 8. He was considered by many to be one of Nevada’s most outstanding journalists and was called a giant at the event.

Also inducted was Sparks Tribune columnist and local activist Andrew Barbano

“Barbano is a Nevadan of more than fifty years, a long-time member of CWA Local 9413, a stalwart of the labor movement, and a voice for the voiceless,” said Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar, who served as master of ceremonies at the event. “He has served as the first vice-president and political action chair of the Reno-Sparks NAACP, fighting for equality and justice.

“His writing has been a beacon of truth, shedding light on the issues that matter most to the working people of Nevada,” Aguilar added. “His longtime column, Barbwire by Barbano, has won six golds, one silver and four bronze [awards] from the Nevada Press Association. His words have not only informed but also inspired action and change.”