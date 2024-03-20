Podcast: Double dipping and big spending in the Biggest Little City, part 2

This episode is our second podcast in more than a year. Kristen Hackbarth and Bob Conrad discuss the recent This Is Reno investigation Kristen did into spending at Reno City Hall. After months of digging, getting public records and combing through large amounts of information, we published a voluminous ten-part series about what we found.



This Is Reno subscribers got access to this podcast before anybody else. If you value local, independent journalism and appreciate Kristen’s extensive work in this series, please consider becoming a paying subscriber. Subscribers get access to all articles and extra benefits, such as getting behind-the-scenes information, like this podcast, before anyone else.

In this two-part podcast, we discuss how we approached this story, what we found and what prompted us to start looking into city council spending in the first place.

Read the series: https://thisisreno.com/investigation-city-hall-spending/

Link to this episode: https://www.buzzsprout.com/883765/14649961-double-dipping-and-big-spending-in-the-biggest-little-city-part-2.mp3

Link to episode one: https://www.buzzsprout.com/883765/14649958-double-dipping-and-big-spending-in-the-biggest-little-city-part-1.mp3