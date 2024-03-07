Opinion: What’s the move, Schieve?

Submitted by Eddie Lorton

In all my years of local politics, I’ve been openly correct about a lot of things. I say that because, today, I’m raising an issue now that I hope to God I am wrong about.

Has anyone else heard that Hillary Schieve and Devon Reese are about to play musical chairs with the City of Reno mayor’s position?

I am making the prediction that Hillary Schieve intends to resign from her position as mayor—most likely after the 2024 election—wherein a ready and willing council of Schieve-era appointees will appoint Devon Reese to the position of mayor. It’s the coronation he’s been waiting for all his life.

I mean, they’ve just brought appointing to a whole new art form, haven’t they? Why else would he be fundraising at such an alarming rate but not spending much on the Ward 5 campaign? Is Devon building funds for a bigger race? Maybe a mayoral race in 2026?

They would have zero downside to this appointment as they continue to clutch more and more tightly to their waning power. If Devon wins his Ward 5 race, they’ll appoint him to mayor and get the bonus of getting to appoint their next Ward 5 yes-man. If he loses, or starts to lose his race for Ward 5, they’ll just accept the loss on the ward and appoint Devon as mayor anyway.

If this happens, I believe it would be a win-win for Devon Reese and a lose-lose for the public.

So now is the time for us to ask them if that is their intention. If they do not intend to participate in such willful corruption, will they say so publicly? If the mayor intends to resign, leaving the position open, it is my sincerest plea that she do so in enough time to add a special election to the upcoming ballot.

This way, the public will be allowed to participate in the process, and it won’t cost the city a lot of out-of-pocket expenses (if any), which have prevented special elections in the past from this city council. Why does this council consistently appear afraid of the voting public?

I am very disheartened because this certainly fits their pattern for appointing, and it’s tough to ignore pattern behavior. And look at the pattern for resignations and appointments.

Bobzien, Reese, Taylor, Martinez—all appointed. Eddie Lorton opinion alert: The three sitting appointed members need to be voted out immediately. This election. Look at where the appointments have led us. This Is Reno recently printed an exposé on some gross misspending by Reese, Taylor and Martinez (and Hillary Schieve, who isn’t appointed, but her misspending still counts).

This happens when we allow elected officials to undermine the public’s faith in local government. Corruption in its most brazen and obvious forms is nearly consequence-free.

Ms. Schieve, I am asking you personally in this open letter: Do you intend to serve your term or resign early?

If you intend to resign early, will you leave the time to bring it to the public vote to select your successor? In the interest of truth and transparency, you owe us that much. Or will you betray the public’s trust on this issue?

I would be grateful not to have to add this to the long, regretful list of Eddie Lorton “told you so’s.” I come to you now, pleading a call for action for our local media and public to help me pose this question.

Stay aware, Reno.

Eddie Lorton is a businessman and former candidate for local political offices.

Submitted opinions do not necessarily reflect the views of This Is Reno. Have something to say? Submit an opinion article or letter to the editor here.