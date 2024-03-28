Lithium Americas joins top worksite safety program with the Nevada Safety Consultation and Training Section (sponsored)

The Safety Consultation and Training Section (SCATS) of the State of Nevada’s Division of Industrial Relations recognizes Lithium Americas Corp.’s Lithium Technical Development Center (Tech Center) in Reno, Nevada for the successful entry into the Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program (SHARP). The Tech Center is a 30,000-square-foot, integrated process testing facility and state-of-the-art laboratory that is validating the Thacker Pass flowsheet and proving production of battery-quality lithium carbonate from Thacker Pass ore via a continuous-production process. The Tech Center has achieved ISO-9001:2015 certification. Thacker Pass, located in Humboldt County, Nevada, is the largest known Measured and Indicated (M&I) Resource in North America and the most significant opportunity to create a North American lithium battery supply chain for electric vehicles.

“Being recognized as one the few companies to join this program is an incredible honor for the Lithium Americas’ Technical Development Center team,” said Jerren Bailey, Process Engineer and Technical Center Safety Officer for Lithium Americas. “Working with SCATS has been very beneficial for the Technical Center’s health and safety program. Our team has been encouraged and empowered to prioritize safety and continue to work to improve our safety programs.”

By maintaining exemplary worksite health and safety standards, the Tech Center joins an elite group of businesses that have achieved SHARP status. Participation in the no-cost program incentivizes employers to develop, implement and continuously improve programs at their worksite(s). By taking these proactive measures, businesses can reduce risks, accident costs and ensure compliance with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) regulations.

“The Lithium Americas Tech Center team has committed to their safety culture, making their employees’ well-being the priority,” said Todd Schultz, Chief Administrative Officer for SCATS. “This team is a leader in employee safety in northern Nevada and our SCATS consultants are proud to partner with cutting-edge corporations like Lithium Americas.”

SCATS consultants provide employers with confidential hazard identification, program development, implementation assistance and training. Employers who implement effective safety programs and have a days-away restricted transfer rate below the national average for their industry may be recognized by SCATS. Successful SHARP participants may receive up to a three-year deferral from OSHA’s general schedule inspections.

Businesses interested in SHARP can contact SCATS at 775-688-3730 (Reno) or 702-486-9140 (Las Vegas). For more information or to schedule free training courses, businesses can call 1-877-4SAFENV or visit 4safenv.state.nv.us.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas is committed to responsibly developing the 100%-owned Thacker Pass project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada, which hosts the largest known Measured and Indicated lithium resource in North America. The Company is focused on advancing Thacker Pass Phase 1 towards production; targeting nameplate capacity of 40,000 tpa of battery-quality lithium carbonate. The Company and its engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) contractor, Bechtel, entered into a National Construction Agreement (Project Labor Agreement) with North America’s Building Trades Unions (NABTU) for construction of Thacker Pass. The three-year construction build is expected to create approximately 1,800 direct jobs. Lithium Americas’ shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange under the symbol LAC. To learn more, visit www.lithiumamericas.com or follow @LithiumAmericas on social media.

About Nevada SCATS

The Safety Consultation and Training Section (SCATS), part of Nevada’s Division of Industrial Relations, provides free and confidential consultation and safety services to assist businesses in Nevada to be in compliance with OSHA standards. SCATS helps Nevada businesses keep their employees safe and offers on-site consultation services designed to help employers recognize and control potential safety and health hazards at their workplaces, improve their safety and health programs, and assist in training employees. SCATS also offers Workplace Safety and Health Training classes in Northern and Southern Nevada. Bilingual services are also available. Visit 4safenv.state.nv.us.



Funding Statement:

The Nevada On-Site Consultation program (SCATS), at the time of initial publication of this document (4/2022), is funded by a cooperative agreement for $1,001,105 federal funds, which constitutes 34.5% percent of the program budget. 0% percent, or $ 0.00 of the program budget, is financed through non-governmental sources.

