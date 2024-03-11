Barber Brief: Upcoming city council meeting agenda items

Commentary by Alicia Barber

When I committed to publishing weekly Briefs, my assumption was that I’d have less material to cover each time. Joke’s on me! It seems that there’s more than ever going on, most of it not being covered by any other outlet. So let’s jump right in.

As always, be sure to consult the City of Reno’s Current and Upcoming Meetings page for topics of interest to you; in addition to those I’ll discuss here, they include meetings of the Wards 1 and 5 Neighborhood Advisory Boards, the Public Art Committee, Historical Resources Commission, Financial Advisory Board, and more.

March 13 Reno City Council Meeting

Reno City Council meets on Wednesday, March 13, and I recommend that you take a moment to scan the full agenda. I’ll highlight a few items related to development.

Items C.1, C.2, and C.3 will consider Master Plan and zoning map amendments associated with Planning Case LDC24-00020. The site is at the corner of Mill and Greg Streets, just south of the Grand Sierra Resort’s lake, and according to the project application, would enable the Illumined Arms Retail and Gunsmithing Shop located there to construct an “upscale indoor gun range” on the adjacent parcel. The Planning Commission is recommending denial of the applications. You can find the Planning Commission’s December 7, 2023 staff report and minutes under Item C.1.

Items C.4 and C.5 would add two more properties to the City’s Register of Historic Places, which is truly exciting. The Arts & Culture division and Historical Resources Commission are on a roll with these. Please contact them to inquire about adding your property to the city’s historic register.

Downtown Micromobility & other Street Projects

Item D. 2 on Wednesday’s Council agenda would approve a Interlocal Cooperative Agreement to allow RTC Washoe to conduct maintenance plus four major projects:

The West Fourth Street Safety Project (from West McCarran to Vine)

The Moya Boulevard Widening Project

The Sixth Street for All Project

The Downtown Micromobility Project.

You can read more about all of these in the Staff Report and a recent post from Downtown Makeover. This item will move the Downtown Reno Micromobility Project into the design phase, kicking off a process of public participation and analysis that would result in a completed design by November 2025. You can consult the City’s project website for more detailed info on the concepts they sought input about last summer. Notably, the Center Street Cycle Track, which I wrote about repeatedly, is not included in the plan, but a lot of other streets are, spanning all the way from Holcomb Avenue on the south to University Terrace on the north.

Read the rest at The Barber Brief.

The Barber Brief is an independent e-newsletter and blog written by Dr. Alicia Barber on the Substack platform. It is reposted by This Is Reno with her permission.