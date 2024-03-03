Barber: Bell St.abandonment delayed

By Alicia Barber

Well, winter has truly descended upon us in earnest this weekend. Please, everyone, be safe out there and look out for each other.

Today’s Brief Digest features an update from the February 28 City Council meeting plus a few previews of what’s on tap for next week. Be sure to visit the City’s “Current and Upcoming Meetings” page for all of next week’s City agendas and meeting materials. They include the Ward 3 NAB on March 5, Reno Planning Commission on March 6, and the monthly meeting of the Reno City Charter Committee on Monday, March 4. More on that last one below.

Also, Monday, March 4 is the first day of the two-week filing period for candidates interested in running for City Council. I have a few words below on that, too—but first, an update on the Bell Street Abandonment request by Jacobs Entertainment.

Thanks so much to all who shared my February 24 Brief, “Bell Street and the Bethel AME Church,” about Jacobs Entertainment’s request for the City to abandon (i.e. give them) parts of Bell Street and alleys near the Bethel AME Church. Thanks also to those who sent in your public comment in advance of last Wednesday’s City Council meeting and/or who planned to comment that day.

Because you spread the word, because of our successful efforts to inform the congregation what was happening, and because Bethel AME Rev. Dr. Debra Whitlock-Lax was able to publicly express her opposition to the request in advance, Jacobs Entertainment requested a “continuance” of the item to a future date, TBD.

On Wednesday, City Council agreed to the postponement, but did hear some public comments on the item at the beginning of the meeting, including a statement from Jacobs Entertainment’s Jeff Jacobs read by his attorney Garrett Gordon as well as comments from Rev. Dr. Whitlock-Lax, myself, and others.

The Barber Brief is an independent e-newsletter and blog written by Dr. Alicia Barber on the Substack platform. It is reposted by This Is Reno with her permission.