Reno High’s “We the People” team places first at state level, heading to national competition

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

Washoe County School District's We The People competitors. WCSD image.
Reno High School’s “We the People” team took first place in the state competition and will now compete in the national competition in Leesburg, Virginia, in April. 

Incline High School’s team placed second in the state competition. Teams from Reed, Galena and McQueen were also recognized for their presentations in the state competition. They took home prizes in the Most Effective Unit and Unit Excellence categories.

“We the People” is a course where students learn knowledge and skills to become effective citizens. After months of preparation, participants compete in mock Congressional hearings and testify before judging panels. Students work as a team, each playing a role in the presentations. During the competition, students testify as expert witnesses before panels of judges to present and debate their positions on questions surrounding the U.S. Constitution.

“I am so proud of this group of students,” said Richard Clark, a social studies teacher at Reno High who coaches the team. “They have worked diligently to reach their goal of competing at the National Finals. Winning five unit awards was a testament to their effort and teamwork.”

During the national finals, each hearing begins with a four-minute opening statement by students and is followed by eight minutes of follow-up questioning. Judges explore students’ depth of knowledge, understanding, and their ability to apply constitutional principles. The format provides students an excellent opportunity to demonstrate their knowledge and understanding of Constitutional principles while providing the 72 judges with an excellent means of assessing students’ knowledge and application to historical and current Constitutional issues.

In 2023, Reno High received a Division Award and placed 14th in the nation, while Reed High School placed 16th.

SOURCE: WCSD

