Planning ahead: Reno council member approved for conference travel months before being appointed 

This Is Reno obtained two-and-a-half years of City of Reno public records on discretionary spending to see how the Mayor and City Council members spent those funds. Hours were dedicated to poring over numerous travel receipts, city council donations, candidate disclosures and other documents. Findings reveal that some council members have used their budgets for extravagant and what appears to be personal travel that may violate city policies. Expenses also have unclear benefits for the Reno community.

On June 30, 2022, the Reno city manager’s executive assistant Barbara DiCianno paid for eight people to attend the National League of Cities’ November 2022 Cities Summit in Kansas City, Missouri. The registrations were for five city staff members, Council member Devon Reese, then-Council member Bonnie Weber and for Kathleen Taylor.

Taylor at the time was serving on the city’s planning commission as a commissioner.

Just weeks after that purchase, Downtown Reno Partnership’s (DRP) Executive Director Alex Stettinski set in motion a series of events by leaving that job. Then-Council member Neoma Jardon on Aug. 8, 2022, resigned her position on the city council to take the helm at the DRP, a move that resulted in her being fined for violating state ethics laws.

By the end of August, Taylor was on the shortlist for Jardon’s city council seat, and on Sept. 7, 2022, she was sworn in as the Ward 5 council member, after being appointed by a City Council vote. Those voting for her were: Mayor Hillary Schieve, Council members Naomi Duerr and Devon Reese, and then-Council members Oscar Delgado and Bonnie Weber.

Two months later, she was off to Kansas City with other city officials for the Cities Summit.

The travel reimbursement policy provided to This Is Reno covers rules for city employees, elected officials and officers. There is no mention of travel for people who are neither employed by the city nor elected to city leadership.

Former planning commissioner Mark Johnson served eight years on that body, including alongside Taylor from 2019 until September 2022, when she was appointed to the city council. He said travel to an out-of-state conference wasn’t something commissioners were offered while he was serving.

“The only conference I remember attending was the annual state conference of the Nevada chapter of the American Planning Association when it was in Reno, 2017 I think, and I believe the city paid for my conference registration,” he told This Is Reno. “That conference is in northern Nevada every other year. I do not remember any commissioners attending other conferences out of the area as representatives of the Reno Planning Commission—nor having that offered to me.”

This year’s American Planning Association Nevada Chapter meeting costs $75 for appointed officials, such as planning commissioners, to attend. Taylor’s travel reimbursement for the Cities Summit was more than $1,700.

City officials did not respond when asked why Taylor was registered for the conference prior to becoming a council member and was granted opportunities not also offered to other planning commission members. Taylor also did not respond to a number of questions about her travel expenses.

