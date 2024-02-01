City: No hazardous waste cleanups this year unless new funding received

City supported hazardous and e-waste disposal events won’t be happening this year due to no funding. That’s according to the city of Reno’s Monica Kirch, who said in a memo to the city council that there is no funding available for the semi-annual cleanup events.

According to the memo, there is no budget for the $72,000 needed to fund the events.

The cleanups, which in 2023 were funded through one-time federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, were open to residents to drop off electronic and household hazardous waste, paint, lithium batteries and unwanted household items. During last year’s events residents kept more than 60,000 pounds of hazardous and e-waste out of area landfills through the program.

Before 2023, the council liaison team handled community cleanup events, and hazardous and e-waste disposal was only included if a council member used a portion of their discretionary funds to cover the cost. Councilmember Naomi Duerr has funded several.

Kirch said a request will be submitted to council members in May to restore funding for hazardous and e-waste disposal events for 2025. Community cleanups to collect other waste, such as green waste and large household items, will continue. A city spokesperson said the city may host as many as 12 community cleanups this year.

Lithium batteries, which Redwood Materials can recycle, will still be accepted for free this year at local drop-off locations. Other waste will need to be disposed of through local hazardous and e-waste vendors. Hero Environmental, a company the city has used in the past for cleanup events, charges anywhere from $1 per aerosol can to up to $10 for a five-gallon propane tank.

Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful, which leads community cleanups and assists with illegal dumping prevention, offers recycling information for various household waste. Waste Management also offers some e-waste recycling through a mail-in program and four free dump days for residents.