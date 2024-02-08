Caustic case of attorneys suing attorneys ends with a confidential settlement

A county public defender filed a lawsuit against the former law firm where she was employed, and it has been settled out of court. Tirza Mathews sued the Marilyn York law firm last year after she said she was subjected to sexual harassment by York’s father, Ray.

The suit, filed by Hutchison & Steffen’s Jason Guinasso, was sent to the news media a year ago in January. Guinasso attached numerous exhibits that alleged Ray York was grooming Mathews sexually. The allegations were so descriptive and salacious that District Court Judge Egan Walker ordered Guinasso to revise the lawsuit.

During a 45-minute hearing, Walker held up a large three-ring binder that contained the 384-page complaint and exhibits, of which he said only 41 pages were the actual complaint. Judge hits ‘reset button’ on case packed with salacious details (video)

The rest were exhibits, often not tied to specific portions of the complaint, Walker said, and that included salacious language intended more for front-page news coverage than actual legal consideration.

“This complaint was meant for an audience different than me,” Walker said, noting that the complaint and several exhibits were distributed with a press release by Guinasso.

An anonymous website accused Mathews of various salacious activities. That website has since been deleted.

Marilyn York’s attorney Mark Simons argued that Guinasso should be removed from the case. He protested Walker allowing him to re-file the case.

“Guinasso and [Hutchison & Steffen] made the intentional decision to disregard the baseless nature of the claims asserted,” he wrote. “Under either scenario, Guinasso’s and H&S’s conduct exposes their client Mathews to liability for sanctions, damages and legal fees…”

Ray York’s attorney filed with the court notices that he intends to subpoena Guinasso, employees at the Hutchison & Steffen law firm where Guinasso works and where Mathews was employed, as well as the AG’s office, CVS Pharmacy, Google, AT&T and others.

Because the matter is now settled, the parties will not speak about the case. The settlement indicates each party will cover their own attorney fees. It also notes that Mathews and Ray York agreed not to contact one another.

“My client is grateful to have closure and to be able to move on with her life without fear or shame,” Guinasso told This Is Reno.