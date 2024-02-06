Bradley, Drendel & Jeanney announces new initiative (sponsored)

The Road Ahead partners with Northern Nevada Center for Independent Living to support those seeking a life of independence after a debilitating injury.

Bradley, Drendel & Jeanney (BDJ), Reno’s oldest personal injury law firm, proudly unveiled a groundbreaking initiative aimed at supporting individuals striving for independence following debilitating injuries. The Road Ahead (TRA) initiative is dedicated to contributing to the rehabilitation, well-being, and empowerment of those navigating the challenges of recovery. BDJ has selected the Northern Nevada Center for Independent Living (NNCIL) as its inaugural partner.

The strategic partnership highlights the community need due to limited resources for catastrophic injury. As generational Nevadans, BDJ has long supported local organizations. TRA reflects an enduring social responsibility to the community while focusing energy and resources on individuals facing life-altering circumstances on their path to reclaiming independence.

“We are thrilled to partner with NNCIL as we align to support independent living for those who have unexpectedly suffered disabling injuries that were no fault of their own,” said Joe Bradley, senior partner at Bradley Drendel and Jeanney. “We created The Road Ahead initiative to connect individuals and families with organizations and resources to overcome the incredible number of challenges they must face to get on the road to a new life after a tragedy.”

According to the Center for Disease Control, 27 percent of adults in the US live with a disability. Varying levels of access to health care, educational resources and home modifications often make it difficult for them to live independently.

NNCIL was founded more than 30 years ago as a 501(c)3 by a small group of people with disabilities to help others with disabilities hone the skills they needed to achieve independent living. NNCIL offers services and resources that empower people with disabilities to lead more independent lives.

“We’re excited that Bradley, Drendel & Jeanney chose us to partner with for this important undertaking,” said NNCIL executive director Lisa Bonie. “This partnership spotlights some very important people in our community while also letting them know about the resources and services we can provide to help them live as independently as they choose to.”

By providing assistance and resources to organizations advocating for independence, TRA aims to make the journey for the injured and their families smoother, regardless of the duration of that journey.

”Our goal is to be a resource for those seeking education, family support, disability infrastructure, technology, and health and wellness programs after an injury, as well as to sponsor and support organizations providing these needed lifelines in our community,” said Bradley.

If you have an organization serving those living with devastating injuries, we might be able to help. If you’d like to learn more about what we do and how you can help the organizations we serve, we’d like to hear from you. Please contact us at [email protected].

For more information, visit The Road Ahead (theroadaheadnv.org).

