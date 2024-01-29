Video: Self-help center at Reno Justice Court opens to the community

By Michelle Baker

The Reno Justice Court officially opened a new Self-Help Center after a soft opening about a month ago. This new partnership between the courts and two local legal aid groups is meant to bring clarity to community members who need help navigating certain aspects of the legal system.

“Essentially, it’s about access to justice,” said James Conway, the Reno Justice Court administrator. “We want people to be able to access the court system and provide as much assistance as we can, and helping people complete the documents they need to complete to represent themselves.”

The Center has computers, a scanner, a printer, private offices and knowledgeable legal aid from Northern Nevada Legal Aid and Nevada Legal Services, which provide free legal help. The Self-Help Center also has a children’s play area.

According to Elena Butko, the supervising attorney at the Self-Help Center, evictions and other housing issues have been the most common reasons community members have used the Center so far. They also deal with civil cases like small claims court, family law, custody, guardianships, temporary restraining orders and temporary protection orders.

The program is not based on income—the only requirement is that a person cannot already be represented by an attorney. The aids help prepare people for their day in court, and these services are open to those who aren’t necessarily facing legal battles but are looking for legal resources. While there may be anywhere from six to eight aids at the self-help center, they can send direct referrals to attorneys at their main offices to schedule legal consultations.

The Center has been running since the end of November, serving around 700 people throughout December.

“I think there is a huge need for this in the community,” Butko said.

Because of its location on the court floor, the center has been helpful to the community—but the partnership also benefits the court. With the help of the aids, court patrons are filling out the correct forms, and often on the provided computers, ensuring legible documents that won’t be sent back for review.

The Center operates on a first-come, first-served basis and is open Monday through Friday, 9 am to 5 pm, in the Reno Justice Court Community Resource Room at 1 Sierra Street.