Trustees begin search process for new superintendent

Board announces awards, new positions and police chief retirement

Washoe County School District (WCSD) Trustees on Tuesday voted to approve a job description as part of the search for a new superintendent. Superintendent Susan Enfield tendered her resignation in November, and former superintendent Kristen McNeill has stepped in as interim superintendent while a search is underway.

The job description was first approved by the board in 2021 as the board sought to replace McNeill. The job description is extensive, including essential duties and responsibilities such as a dedication to diversity, inclusion and equity; providing a comprehensive educational vision and instructional leadership; accountability for the financial well-being of the district, and more.

The minimum qualifications include a master’s degree in educational administration with a doctorate preferred and five or more years of experience as an executive-level leader.

The job description can be viewed here.

Smith to remain board president

WCSD Trustee Beth Smith was voted to become board president for 2024, continuing her position from 2023. Trustee Colleen Westlake nominated Smith.

“I’m very honored by that,” Smith said. “Serving this board and our team and this community has been an exceptional honor this past year… I would absolutely continue the honor and service you’ve seen this past year, so I accept that nomination.”

Trustee Jeff Church said he would vote no since other trustees, such as Adam Mayberry and Diane Nicolet, would make good presidents. He also said that, while he “wouldn’t go into detail,” he stated there were reports in the media stating that Smith had called Church a “liar.”

However, upon a cursory search of recent news reports from local media outlets, no such story or report could be located, so it’s not clear to what Church was referring.

“I don’t think it’s appropriate, so based on those reasons, I’m going to vote no,” Church said.

The board voted 6-1 to appoint Smith as president.

“I’ve poured my heart into this board,” Smith said. “I’ve taken the charge very, very seriously, and I’m proud of the work we’ve done, the challenges we’ve faced, and the path ahead of us. I will serve with the same honor and intensity I did in the first year.”

Mayberry was voted unanimously to become the new vice president of the board, and Trustee Joe Rodriguez was voted to become the new clerk of the board. Washoe County School District Trustee Beth Smith getting interviewed. Eric Marks / THIS IS RENO.

Crisis Alert System in place at most schools

Chief Financial Officer Adam Searcy gave an informational update regarding the rollout of the Centegix Crisis Alert System in schools which provides specialized badges to staff members. In case of emergency, the badges have buttons that can be pressed, which could bring other staff members to help, direct medical teams to emergencies, or even place the entire facility on lockdown.

So far, 45-50 school sites have had the devices installed over the summer and training was provided to staff as the school year began.

Another 45-50 sites recently received installations and training prior to winter break, and the rest of the sites should be following up in February.

Emergency Manager Roy Anderson said that the badges have already been used, including during an incident in which a staff member fell and was injured, and the staff member and two other witnesses were able to activate their medical alerts.

Anderson said the system will also be used for drills so that students and staff can become familiar with how the system operates prior to a “real” incident.

“This is just another tool for the safety of our staff and students,” Anderson said.

Feedback from educators has been positive. According to Damonte Ranch High School Assistant Principal Tim McCartin, teachers “feel as though we are looking out for their best interests, and the district has done something here that is beneficial for them.”

Damonte Ranch High School Counselor Naomi McColl echoed the sentiment, stating that she feels safer now that she has her badge because it lets her know that instead of making a phone call, which could take minutes, she can press a button to have someone there in seconds.

School board association gives accolades

Trustees heard a presentation regarding the Nevada Association of School Board Awards of 2023.

Trustee Smith was awarded NASB New School Board Member of the Year, and Principal Stacey Black of Gerlach K-12 School was awarded NASB School Administrator of the Year.

Mike Walker, NASB President and Carson City School board trustee, presented the awards.

“One of the most exciting things NASB gets to do is recognize educators, support staff and friends of education who are making an impact in our schools and doing exceptional work in our communities,” Walker said.

“It is not lost on me what an honor this is,” Smith said. “When I applied for the appointment to the Washoe County School Board, I could have never dreamed what lay ahead, but I knew my North Star were kids and teachers in our community. Everything that my board has seen from me is my heart shining through. … I am so honored to do this with these people by my side.”

Walker said Black was selected due to her “15 years of unwavering dedication” to her students and school, in which she started as a teacher. Black has worked creatively to make sure her students receive the best education, from partnering with Artist in Residencies to the Amazon Fulfillment Center, he added.

Black said when educators look outside the physical bounds of school, it can provide inclusive and creative education for students.

“It is such an honor to share the recognition and support you’ve given to me and the Gerlach K-12 school,” Black said. “Gerlach is isolated, and it’s easy to forget it exists in a thriving county, but the challenges of Gerlach make it a place where ideals of education can become reality.

“Einstein said creativity is seeing what others see and thinking what no one else ever thought. We’ve gotten creative at our school; students learn through a blend of online coursework, brick-and-mortar instruction and real-world experiences,” she said.

The board celebrated the awards of their colleague and the Gerlach K-12 Principal.

“I can’t think of two more loving, kind, deserving women,” Westlake said.

Police chief announces retirement after 18 years

Trustees voted unanimously to recognize Jan. 9, 2024, as Law Enforcement Recognition Day. This comes along with the news that WCSD Chief of School Police Jason Trevino will retire Jan. 12 after 18 years of serving the district.

Trevino joined the district in 2005 as a police officer, and made his way up the ranks until becoming chief in 2015.

Trustees across the board commended Trevino for his work and lauded how the School Police Force keeps students and staff members safe both in and outside of school facilities.