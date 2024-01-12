UNR, state offices closed, schools on two-hour delay

Dangerous road conditions have prompted Governor Joe Lombardo to close state offices in Washoe and surrounding counties. The University of Nevada, Reno is also closed today. Washoe County School District is on a two-hour delay.

“Due to the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) and the Department of Public Safety (DPS) continuing to report severe weather and potentially dangerous road conditions … Lombardo has ordered all State executive branch government offices (other than essential public safety and corrections personnel) remain closed on Friday, January 12, 2024 in Carson City, Churchill County, Douglas County, Lyon County, Storey County, and Washoe County,” the governor announced.

Lombardo said he urges northern Nevadans to take caution on roadways.

School officials announced that all schools will also have a two-hour delay. Classes will begin two hours later, and winter bus stops are in effect.

“Students will be waiting for buses, walking to school at different times, using different routes, and may be walking in the street,” officials said. “Please help keep our students safe and look out for each other.”

UPDATE: UNR is closed, not on a two hour delay. UNR sent an update after this article was originally published.