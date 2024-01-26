Starsound Audio embarks on a new chapter of success under new ownership (sponsored)

Starsound Audio Inc. (SAI), Reno’s premier source of concert stage, sound, lighting and video as well as Northern Nevada’s leading retail and commercial pro audio gear sales company, announces new ownership. Marking a significant milestone in the company’s nearly 50-year history, SAI has been sold to a dynamic new ownership group led by current president Nick Sorrentino.

Founded in 1975 by visionary, Scott Bergstrom, Starsound emerged as a trailblazer in the audio-visual industry. Bergstrom’s passion and expertise laid the foundation for Starsound’s reputation as a leader in delivering top-notch audio experiences. With his unexpected passing in December of 2021, the family called upon the loyal staff and Sorrentino to operate the business.

“Starsound Audio has always been more than a business – it’s a legacy built on passion, innovation, and a commitment to delivering unparalleled audio and visual experiences in Northern Nevada, I am honored to lead this incredible and longstanding team,” said Nick Sorrentino, president of Starsound Audio Inc.

Committed to upholding the legacy of founder Scott Bergstrom, the new leadership brings fresh vision and strategic investments to ensure SAI continues to thrive. This transition not only preserves the brand’s rich heritage but also paves the way for an exciting era of innovation and growth.

Bergstrom’s adult children had to say about the sale, “Our family was honored with the opportunity to work alongside the employees of SAI, some with tenures stemming back 40 years,” said Bergstrom’s children. “Our commitment was to keep the Starsound family united and maintain the quality of service and integrity by which the company was founded. Dad’s love for music and the people of northern Nevada remains. ‘If you pick a job that you love, you will never work a day in your life,’ Scott Bergstrom.”

Sorrentino is joined by CEO Eric Breslow who has extensive experience in manufacturing, sales, distribution and legacy artist management. Connor Mix, COO, who has extensive experience in marketing and project/team management. Rounding out the ownership group is CFO Jordan Barman, whose operational acumen played an integral role in the early development of Reno’s now iconic Perenn Bakery.

“I am proud to be working with our team of dedicated professionals and I am excited to capitalize and revitalize Starsound, ensuring that it remains the premier provider of exceptional audio-visual experiences in Northern Nevada,” said Eric Breslow, CEO.

