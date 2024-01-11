UNR, schools canceled for Washoe County (updated)

The Washoe County School District canceled classes at all schools today. The University of Nevada, Reno is also closed, but online classes will proceed.State offices are also closed for northern Nevada.

The region received up to a foot of snow in some places, causing havoc on area roadways for the second time in a week. Monitor road conditions at nvroads.com.

UNR’s statement: “Due to weather and dangerous road conditions being more severe than anticipated, non-essential University of Nevada, Reno operations and in-person Wintermester classes will be suspended, today, Thursday, Jan. 11. This applies to all University facilities in Washoe County, Douglas County and Carson City. All web and web-live Wintermester classes, and remote operations will continue as scheduled.”

Message from WCSD:

Hello, Washoe County School District families—

This is an important message from the district for Thursday, January 11. All classes, events and activities at all schools are canceled due to hazardous weather and road conditions.

Once again, all schools are closed on Thursday, January 11 because of hazardous conditions and all events and activities are cancelled.

Thank you.

Estimadas familias,

Este es un importante mensaje del Distrito Escolar del Condado de Washoe para el jueves 11 d enero. Todas las clases, eventos y actividades en todas las escuelas están canceladas debido a las condiciones peligrosas del clima y de las carreteras.

Repetimos, el jueves 11 de enero las escuelas están cerradas, debido a condiciones peligrosas del clima y las carreteras.

Gracias