Former Giants outfielder speaks at annual Bobby Dolan Dinner

Flashback to the summer of 2012. The San Francisco Giants had captured the World Series title two years earlier against Texas in five games, the first championship for the team since 1954 when then-former New York Giants defeated Cleveland.

San Francisco’s 2012 season paralleled a roller coaster ride, but two key trades began to propel the team toward the Fall Classic. One of those players who breathed life into the Giants like a paramedic conducting live-saving CPR was Hunter Pence, who was traded by the Phillies to the City by the Bay in a July 31, 2012, trade.

Pence expressed fond memories of Reno when he rehabbed with the Sacramento River Cats in 2018 and spoke Thursday at the annual Bobby Dolan Dinner, the major fundraiser for the University of Nevada’s baseball team. A sold-out crowd heard Pence’s message to college baseball players and many supporters of the Wolf Pack who packed the Row Reno Ballroom.

The 40-year-old Texas native, now a baseball analyst on the MLB (Major League Baseball) Network, loves America’s pastime, and his enthusiasm remains contagious.

“It’s such a wonderful opportunity and honesty; I love the game of baseball and the opportune time to talk to the college kids,” he said.

Before he met the area’s sportscasters and writers, Pence addressed the Wolf Pack players before dinner.

“The work ethic to be a college baseball player and to school … it’s tremendous,” he said, adding he enjoys sharing his views. “It’s a joy coming here to share my baseball journey and share with them and root them on to a great season.”

Second-year Nevada coach Jake McKinley said Pence delivered a valuable message because the former pro player competed and won at the highest level. Pence didn’t think he was the best-looking player on the field. McKinley said hearing Pence’s story is relatable.

“He wasn’t the most gracious-looking player or the flashiest player,” McKinley said. “There are guys on the (Nevada) team who are in the same boat, but they find ways to be good.”

During and more so since he retired as a player, Pence has continued to be a student of the game. The former Giants player said he’s always learning about the game and enjoys speaking before groups. Former Giants baseball player Hunter Pence, center, shows his support along with the University of Nevada men’s baseball team at Thursday’s Bobby Dolan Dinner. Thomas Ranson / Nevada News Group.

“It means the world to because this (baseball) is the part of our nation,” he said.

While the Wolf Pack players soaked up what Pence told them, he said he loves learning from them. Pence said he hopes they “empower their mind and empower their work ethic” to become better players.

Through his work ethic, Pence rose from a University of Texas at Arlington player to a World Series champ. In 2004, Pence was selected as the Southland Conference player of the year, and he led the league in batting with a .395 average. He progressed quickly in the Big League, beginning with the National League Rookie of the Month for May 2007. Two years later, he was a National League all-star, a feat he repeated in 2011 and 2014.

Pence will also be part of the Giants lore for future generations to appreciate. He received the prestigious Willie Mac award in 2013, sandwiched between two World Series championships. Named after the legendary Giants player Willie McCovey, the award is presented to the most inspirational player on the San Francisco Giants and voted on by the team’s players, coaches, training staff, and fans.

Although no player wants to be sent down to the minors to rehabilitate an injury, Pence said he enjoyed his short time playing in Reno when he and another former Giants player, Joe Panik, were in the lineup against the Aces during a June 2018 series. For Pence, though, the time in Reno offered him a reunion with his former Phillies batting coach Greg Gross, the Aces manager at the time.

“He was an amazing person to work with. What a tremendous hitting mind and a great person to be around,” Pence said. “He’s one of the many good ones out here in the baseball world. I’m happy we crossed paths in Philadelphia and when I was playing at the Reno Aces.”

Pence said Gross was a good teacher, and his advice carried over to the Giants during the team’s two World Series championship runs.

The advice paid off for Pence in a career that began with the Houston Astros in 2007 and ended with the Giants in 2020. He played in 1,707 games, drove in 942, smashed 244 home runs, and had a .279 batting average. One statistic that goes unnoticed is the 324 doubles he hit.

With the college season weeks away and spring training beginning for the Majors in February, Pence gave a quick analysis of the upcoming year. He said the Dodgers had two huge signings — Shohei Ohtani agreed to a record 10-year, $700 million deal in December, and Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto inked a 12-year, $325 million contract.

“I know they brought in some amazing talent,” Pence said. “It’s going to be really good for the game of baseball. Does it guarantee them a World Series championship? Who knows? But they will be a force to be reckoned with for a while.”

Pence said having great players on a team may not guarantee success.

“Baseball is one of those games where you have to catch lightning no matter how talented you are.”

Although the Dodgers are the preseason favorite, Pence still roots for the Giants. San Francisco signed several pitchers, including Jordan Hicks, who previously played for St. Louis and Toronto, and Robbie Ray, who had spent parts of the 2015 and 2016 seasons in a Reno Aces uniform.

Pence also said he can’t wait to see Giants pitchers Logan Webb and Alex Cobb in action for the 2024 season, and he doesn’t hide his support for his former team.

“I love the Giants,” Pence said.