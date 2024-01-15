Baran announces City Council run for Ward 1 (sponsored)

Lily Baran today announced her candidacy for Reno City Council Ward 1. Baran, a dedicated community leader with a strong background in grassroots organizing, civil rights advocacy, and mutual aid, proudly declared her candidacy for City Council Ward 1 in the City of Reno.

A proven champion for housing justice, the environment, reproductive freedom, and civil rights, Baran brings a wealth of experience to address the diverse needs of Ward 1 residents.

“As a proud Ward 1 resident dedicated to serving my neighbors, I am excited to announce my candidacy

for City Council,” she said. “After tremendous support from the community during the appointment process for the recently vacated seat, it is clear I have the trust of the people to lead Reno into the bright, thriving city that we all know is possible now that their voices can be heard at the ballot box.”

Baran has demonstrated a deep commitment to justice as a champion of effective advocacy. Baran is

committed to protecting the environment, housing, public safety through evidence-based practices, public health, and abortion access.

For inquiries, contact [email protected] or call (707) 596-0510.

