48.9 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
PoliticsSponsored

Baran announces City Council run for Ward 1 (sponsored)

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

Lily Baran, city of Reno.

Lily Baran today announced her candidacy for Reno City Council Ward 1. Baran, a dedicated community leader with a strong background in grassroots organizing, civil rights advocacy, and mutual aid, proudly declared her candidacy for City Council Ward 1 in the City of Reno.

A proven champion for housing justice, the environment, reproductive freedom, and civil rights, Baran brings a wealth of experience to address the diverse needs of Ward 1 residents.

“As a proud Ward 1 resident dedicated to serving my neighbors, I am excited to announce my candidacy
for City Council,” she said. “After tremendous support from the community during the appointment process for the recently vacated seat, it is clear I have the trust of the people to lead Reno into the bright, thriving city that we all know is possible now that their voices can be heard at the ballot box.”

Baran has demonstrated a deep commitment to justice as a champion of effective advocacy. Baran is
committed to protecting the environment, housing, public safety through evidence-based practices, public health, and abortion access.

For inquiries, contact [email protected] or call (707) 596-0510.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.

ThisIsReno
ThisIsRenohttps://thisisreno.com
This Is Reno is your source for award-winning independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

Courts & Crime

Council to vote on $75,000 for a law firm to battle lawsuit by Council member Brekhus

Bob Conrad -
Reno Council member Jenny Brekhus last month sued the City after a report implicated her as a toxic force at City Hall. The City will now vote on hiring a law firm to defend itself.

This Is Reno’s top 10 news stories of 2023, part 1 of 2

Reno City Council delays stormwater fee increase decision after facing opposition 

Reno City Council passes initial sidewalk vendor ordinance

Opinion: The pros and cons of Reno’s proposed stormwater utility fee

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported, and paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Navigation

Social

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC