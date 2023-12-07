Wolf Pack to go red in support of UNLV

Students at the University of Nevada, Reno’s School of Public Health are leading an effort to support the University of Nevada, Las Vegas by wearing red on Friday, Dec. 8. UNR President Brian Sandoval has embraced the proposal and on Thursday sent a memo to the university community supporting the effort and encouraging everyone to wear red.

“Tomorrow, instead of wearing blue on ‘Wolf Pack Fridays,’ let’s show The Wolf Pack Family’s support for our sister university by wearing UNLV’s school colors, scarlet and gray, in honor of a great university that is grieving. This is a time when ‘We Are All Rebels,’” Sandoval said in the memo.

An active shooter on Wednesday opened fire on the UNLV campus killing three and wounding another. The shooter was killed by UNLV police shortly after the incident began. Several other people from the campus were treated for anxiety as well.

Sandoval acknowledged that many UNR students are from Las Vegas, and many people who attend or work at UNR have close ties with members of the UNLV community. Echoing comments made Tuesday by UNLV President Keith Whitfield, Sandoval said it is okay to “not be okay” and to seek help.

“UNLV is strong and UNLV is resilient,” Whitfield said. “Our community of faculty, staff, students, and alumni will pull together to support one another in this time of crisis.”

UNR has a number of resources available for students, faculty and staff who need help processing the emotions the UNLV shooting may have stirred. He listed UNR’s counseling services, Downing Counseling Clinic, LiveWell program and Employee Assistance Program as options. The 988 hotline is also available for those needing mental health support.

Sandoval also sought to reassure students and campus personnel.

“The emergency operational and communication procedures that were in place yesterday are practiced and tested regularly on all NSHE campuses, including ours,” he said. “Our University Police Services offers active assailant training year-round to our faculty, staff and students. Active assailant training, along with other valuable safety workshops are available for scheduling for any class or department on campus .”

This year UNR also installed locks on most centrally scheduled classrooms that require an active assailant key. They’re intended to lock the door from the inside or outside to protect occupants during an active shooter situation.