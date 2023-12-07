39.9 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
NewsUniversity

Wolf Pack to go red in support of UNLV

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

UNLV sign.
UNLV image.

Students at the University of Nevada, Reno’s School of Public Health are leading an effort to support the University of Nevada, Las Vegas by wearing red on Friday, Dec. 8. UNR President Brian Sandoval has embraced the proposal and on Thursday sent a memo to the university community supporting the effort and encouraging everyone to wear red.

“Tomorrow, instead of wearing blue on ‘Wolf Pack Fridays,’ let’s show The Wolf Pack Family’s support for our sister university by wearing UNLV’s school colors, scarlet and gray, in honor of a great university that is grieving. This is a time when ‘We Are All Rebels,’” Sandoval said in the memo.

An active shooter on Wednesday opened fire on the UNLV campus killing three and wounding another. The shooter was killed by UNLV police shortly after the incident began. Several other people from the campus were treated for anxiety as well. 

Sandoval acknowledged that many UNR students are from Las Vegas, and many people who attend or work at UNR have close ties with members of the UNLV community. Echoing comments made Tuesday by UNLV President Keith Whitfield, Sandoval said it is okay to “not be okay” and to seek help. 

“UNLV is strong and UNLV is resilient,” Whitfield said. “Our community of faculty, staff, students, and alumni will pull together to support one another in this time of crisis.”

UNR has a number of resources available for students, faculty and staff who need help processing the emotions the UNLV shooting may have stirred. He listed UNR’s counseling services, Downing Counseling Clinic, LiveWell program and Employee Assistance Program as options. The 988 hotline is also available for those needing mental health support.  

Sandoval also sought to reassure students and campus personnel. 

“The emergency operational and communication procedures that were in place yesterday are practiced and tested regularly on all NSHE campuses, including ours,” he said. “Our University Police Services offers active assailant training year-round to our faculty, staff and students. Active assailant training, along with other valuable safety workshops are available for scheduling for any class or department on campus .”

This year UNR also installed locks on most centrally scheduled classrooms that require an active assailant key. They’re intended to lock the door from the inside or outside to protect occupants during an active shooter situation.

ThisIsReno
ThisIsRenohttps://thisisreno.com
This Is Reno is your source for award-winning independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

Education

Professor gets $1.48M grant to develop CPR training films for high school athletes

ThisIsReno -
A University of Nevada, Reno professor received a $1.5 million grant to develop interactive CPR training films for high-school students.

Wyoming rolls over Nevada in 2023 finale for Pack

Fan moves to dismiss lawsuit against UNR

UNR launches Title IX dashboard in response to allegations

Fecal vandal prompts classrooms to be locked at UNR

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported, and paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Navigation

Social

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC