Wolf Pack fires football coach Wilson

The University of Nevada fired football coach Ken Wilson Friday morning, according to the university. Nevada Director of Athletics Stephanie Rempe announced the decision to relieve Wilson of his duties.

“After an extensive review of the Nevada football program, I have decided to make a leadership change. I would like to thank Ken for his dedication and service to Nevada Athletics and to our student-athletes,” Rempe said. “This is not a decision I take lightly, as I know the ripple effect on so many people with a decision like this. For more than two decades, Ken and his family have been and will continue to be an integral part of this community and the Wolf Pack.”

A national search for a new football head coach will begin immediately.

Wilson’s teams compiled a 4-20 record in two seasons, including losses to in-state rival UNLV. During the 2023 season, the Wolf Pack showed some improvements by shutting out San Diego State, 6-0, on the road and defeating New Mexico at Homecoming on Oct. 28. Nevada, though, dropped its final four games of the season, including a lopsided loss to Wyoming, 42-6 on Nov. 25.

Wilson, a former Wolf Pack assistant, was hired two years ago to succeed Jay Norvell, who resigned to accept the head coaching position at Colorado State University.

Wilson had more than two decades of experience on the Nevada coaching staff. According to the University of Nevada, Wilson worked six seasons with Hall-of-Fame Coach Chris Ault from 1989-92 and 1994-95. He spent one year on Jeff Horton’s staff in 1993 and Jeff Tisdel from 1996-98.

Over Wilson’s 21 years on the Nevada staff as both head coach (2022-23) and an assistant (1989-98, 2004-12), which included five seasons as associate head coach (2008-12) and four as defensive coordinator (1996-98, 2007), the Wolf Pack compiled an overall record of 162-105 and a 102-51 mark in conference play.

Eleven Nevada alumni coached by Wilson went on to play in the National Football League, including six draft picks. Between his two stints as an assistant football coach, the university said Wilson spent four years (1999-2003) in the Nevada administration, serving as assistant athletics director of Sports Services under Ault, the athletic director at the time.

Wilson oversaw football, men’s basketball, baseball, track and tennis while coordinating grant-in-aid for all student-athletes in Nevada’s 19-sport athletic program.