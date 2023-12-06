School board president, principal recognized by school boards association

The Nevada Association of School Boards recently recognized two Washoe County School District professionals for their service to students and schools.

Beth Smith, school board president, was awarded the 2023 New School Board Member of the Year, and Stacey Black, principal of Gerlach’s school, was named School Administrator of the Year.

Smith and Black will be formally acknowledged at a school board meeting in January.

In nominating her for the award, fellow trustee Diane Nicolet called Smith is calm and compassionate.

“During the 2022-23 school year, she spent more than 130 days at scheduled visits and meetings, providing service as a trustee, and more than 150 days of individual engagements outside her internal district work,” she said. “Trustee Smith visited all 22 of her schools… and attended all 17 graduation ceremonies… She gives 100 percent to our district and is an example of how professional and dedicated a school board trustee can be.”

Black has served at the Gerlach K-12 School for 15 years as a teacher, principal and dean.

“Stacey is synonymous with all that is caring and true in education,” Smith wrote of Black, in her nomination for the educator. “Stacey cultivates a very diverse and creative approach to student learning … Graduation is not an option for students who attend Gerlach K-12 School. With Stacey’s guidance, support and continual encouragement, Gerlach students always make it across the finish line.”

Source: WCSD