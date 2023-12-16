Reno City Council passes initial sidewalk vendor ordinance

The Reno City Council on Wednesday approved the first reader of a new sidewalk vendor ordinance. In previous meetings, sidewalk vendor ordinances were discussed at length and returned before the council on the first reading. During the 2023 legislative session, Senate Bill 92 passed, requiring regulations of sidewalk vendors. However, as council members pointed out, some of the regulations within the bill were created for the larger metropolitan area in Las Vegas and did not fit with Reno’s city center.

Specifically, no operations are permitted within 1,500 feet of resort hotels or convention spaces, covering the entire downtown sector except private streets.

Previously, Councilmember Naomi Duerr questioned whether the ordinance would cause issues with event vendors at specific downtown events. Councilmember Jenny Brekhus said she would not support the ordinance since it would keep small business owners out of the downtown area. It was determined that all vendors are authorized by special event promoters to participate in events, regardless of whether they are sidewalk vendors.

Due to the ordinance being dictated by state law, the council could not remove some of the constraints, such as outlawing vendor sales near resort hotel spaces.

Council maintained two current standards, including sidewalk vendors being unable to vend within a 300-foot radius of any special event venue entrance without permission from the event organizer and vendors being unable to sell within 100 feet of a brick-and-mortar business with the same type of food or merchandise.

The council also approved the reclassification of sidewalk vendors to a standard license; previously, they were subject to privileged licenses. The reclassification eliminates background checks, public hearings and council approval, as licensing will now be handled by the Health District.

Previously, sidewalk vendors were assigned specific locations where they could vend, and this was also removed, allowing sidewalk vendors to “roam.”

Councilmember Brekhus said she would rather “pass” on the ordinance and did not want to vote on implementation. Mayor Hillary Schieve said she agreed and did not agree with a “southern Nevada issue” being forced upon Reno.

However, Councilmember Devon Reese said that regardless of their decision, the state law will come into effect in January, and the time to move on removing some of the barriers is now.

The motion passed with Brekhus voting against it. The ordinance will return for a second reading and potential implementation at the next council meeting.