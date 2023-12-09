36.8 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
GovernmentNews

Public invited to help shape future of Truckee River corridor

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

Fly fisherman in the Truckee River amid fall colors in Reno, Nev. on Oct. 31, 2022. Image: Ty O'Neil / This Is Reno
Fly fisherman in the Truckee River amid fall colors in Reno, Nev. on Oct. 31, 2022. Image: Ty O'Neil / This Is Reno

The City of Reno and Washoe County are seeking input on the future of the Truckee River corridor, an 18-mile stretch between the state line and Sparks. 

Citizens can weigh in on various aspects of the corridor, such as potential amenities like restaurants and trails, improved river access and new recreational opportunities.

Washoe County Commission Chair Alexis Hill said: “The Truckee River is the heart and soul of this community, and that’s why Washoe County is committed to supporting this natural resource. I hope every resident will take this opportunity to share their vision for the river as we continue to grow as a community.” 

Residents can contribute at Reno.gov/Engage.

ThisIsReno
ThisIsRenohttps://thisisreno.com
This Is Reno is your source for award-winning independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported, and paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Navigation

Social

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC