Public invited to help shape future of Truckee River corridor

The City of Reno and Washoe County are seeking input on the future of the Truckee River corridor, an 18-mile stretch between the state line and Sparks.

Citizens can weigh in on various aspects of the corridor, such as potential amenities like restaurants and trails, improved river access and new recreational opportunities.

Washoe County Commission Chair Alexis Hill said: “The Truckee River is the heart and soul of this community, and that’s why Washoe County is committed to supporting this natural resource. I hope every resident will take this opportunity to share their vision for the river as we continue to grow as a community.”

Residents can contribute at Reno.gov/Engage.