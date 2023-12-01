Police vow aggressive response to curb ‘flash-mob’ thefts, won’t answer questions 

By Kristen Hackbarth and Bob Conrad

Reno police officials are vowing an aggressive approach to what they call “flash-mob robberies” at local retailers, but they refused to respond to questions regarding the frequency of such thefts in the Reno community.

“We are taking this proactive step to deter criminals and let them know that we will not tolerate this type of violent theft in our area this holiday season,” said Police Chief Kathryn Nance. “We want our residents to shop in safe and enjoyable places, and having extra officers is part of that solution.”

In response to a city-issued news release, This Is Reno requested information about how common such incidents are in the Reno area. Since Nov. 20, questions to City of Reno spokesperson Landon Miller remain unanswered despite repeated requests.

Nance said patrols will be increasing during the holidays at malls and shopping centers to curb what may or not be a problem in the Reno area.

“The criminals use violence to carry out their crimes and are not deterred by security tags, alarms and even guards,” officials said in a news release.

“Flash-mob robberies” made news headlines across the nation this year as high-end stores in major cities, including Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago and San Francisco, saw groups of thieves team up to quickly snatch thousands of dollars worth of merchandise. The thieves use speed and sheer numbers to overcome resistance and deter store staff and security from interfering.

Law enforcement agencies in Los Angeles, which has faced a rash of such robberies, say many of the thieves do not know each other, and robberies are coordinated through social media.

The National Retail Federation estimates that retail stores lose about $700,000 to shoplifting for every $1 billion in sales. Most of the items stolen are quickly resold online through sites such as Facebook Marketplace and eBay.