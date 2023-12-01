Wolf Pack’s Many Johnson named to All-Mountain West First Team

The Mountain West Conference announced Tuesday that Emany Johnson’s career season for Nevada in 2023 earned him selection to the All-Mountain West First Team as defensive back.

Johnson headlines six Wolf Pack selections alongside wide receiver Dalevon Campbell, linebacker Tongiaki Mateialona, kicker Brandon Talton, linebacker Drue Watts and offensive lineman Isaiah World.

Johnson’s first-team recognition makes for the ninth season out of Nevada’s 12 in the Mountain West that a Wolf Pack defender has achieved the feat. The sixth-year safety earned it with team-leading figures in tackles (100) and interceptions while finishing second with four pass breakups.

One of just six Mountain West defenders to hit the century mark in tackles through the end of the regular season, Johnson led the Mountain West in solo tackles (72), ranked sixth with 8.33 tackles-per-game (all games), and third in MW-only contests, making 9.38 per game over the eight conference contests.

Johnson’s three interceptions were just one behind the conference lead in all games but shared the crown for the eight MW-only contests.

He recorded double-digit tackles in 2023 four times, topped with a career-best 13 in the regular-season finale against Wyoming. Johnson would finish the campaign with 3.5 tackles-for-loss and a forced fumble.

Source: UNR Wolf Pack