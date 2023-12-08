Code enforcement sets new rules for violations and fines after audit finds city not in compliance

An internal audit earlier this year revealed several compliance problems within the city’s code enforcement department. Reno City Council members on Wednesday heard an update on the resolution of the problems, which included code enforcement officers and staff making case-by-case decisions on when-–and when not-–to apply fines and fees for code violations.

The city manager’s office ordered the audit of the metrics and reporting documentation of the Code Enforcement Department. From that audit, fourteen findings were made and reported in February.

A “finding” is noted when there is noncompliance with documented policies or best practices is found. Findings were categorized into five sections: equitable, consistent procedures, lack of internal controls, process errors, transparency improvements and best practices.

Since the findings were discovered, several recommendations have been made and implemented, and all findings have now been closed, according to Internal Auditor Emily Kidd.

Findings determined by the audit ranged from an inconsistent application and adjustment of fees and fines to improvements needed for invoice management and reporting.

The vast majority of findings dealt with fees, while the rest focused on developing best policies and management practices.

Auditors found the department needed standards for how fees and fines were applied. For example, there were no identified criteria for when a code violation should result in a fine, which meant that individual code enforcement officers were making those decisions.

There were also tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of fees and fines that were adjusted, voided, or reduced, leading to an outstanding balance of almost $100,000.

It was also determined that a single employee could open a code enforcement case, apply fees and fines, adjust those fees and penalties and close out records in the system without any supervisory review or oversight.

At the heart of the issue, individual employees were able to determine fines on a case-by-case basis, with no standard criteria or practices in place, which could lead to problems in how residents or entities are fined (or not fined) for the same violations.

Since the audit, Kidd said all issues have been resolved through policy and IT management updates, a new reporting process and more.

Kidd and Alex Woodley, director of parking and code enforcement, presented the updates that had taken place to council members.

The major overhaul, Woodley said, was in philosophy changes. Years ago, when a citizen would call complaining of a violation, they didn’t want a follow-up or for it to be known they’d called to report an issue.

“Times have changed,” Woodley said. “Now citizens are very involved, they want that follow-up. They want status.”

To adhere to these changes in the community, the department has adjusted how they close out a case so that information can be provided quickly when a follow-up call is made. The code enforcement manual is now available digitally, among other changes.

“One of the biggest changes we made was in regards to waiving citations or providing extensions,” Woodley said. “We wanted to make a bold statement to ensure there was no misunderstanding. First and foremost, we created a policy that does not allow any code enforcement officers to waive fines and fees.”

Woodley said it is still possible to seek fines or fee waivers or reductions, but they must be completed through a third-party review.

Code enforcement officers have also been directed to tackle cases more proactively. For example, if they are called to a property with a code violation, they can now address similar violations at nearby properties without a specific complaint on file.

Woodley said rectifying the issues at code enforcement was a team effort involving multiple departments, including the city manager’s office, IT, the district attorney’s office and others.

Reno City Council member Kathleen Taylor.

“As much as I’d like to stand here and brag about everything we’ve done to come into compliance with the audit, I have to acknowledge the assistance of all the other departments that helped us to be successful today,” Woodley said.

Council member Kathleen Taylor commended the work of all departments involved.

“This was a tremendous effort and a great example of how we should work,” Taylor said. “There was a challenge, we saw some issues, they were identified and brought to us … you all came together to make things better. A lot of work went into this. I think it’s a testament to the leadership that’s in this organization. When we have opportunities to improve, this is the model.”

