Cattlemen’s update 2024: Latest research-based information for ranchers in Northern Nevada

The annual Cattlemen’s Update begins the second week of January with virtual and in-person meeting throughout Northern Nevada. Presented by the Nevada Agricultural Experimental Station and College of Agriculture, Biotechnology and Natural Resources at the University of Nevada, Reno, the dates for the Cattlemen’s Update are Jan. 8–12.

For more than 40 years, usually held in early January, the university has held sessions across the state to provide ranchers with current research-based information about issues that may affect the efficiency, productivity, profitability, and sustainability of their businesses and Nevada’s cattle industry.

The largest single industry in Nevada is agriculture, which encompasses 85% of the Silver State and provides a good chunk of the economy in the rural areas. As a result of the broad swath of agricultural operations across the state, the university looks at the Cattlemen’s Update as a way to support both traditional and emerging industries and their effects on producers.

According to CBNR, advances in agriculture depend on research and technology.

The first in-person Cattlemen’s Update is at the Fallon Convention Center on Jan. 9, followed by a stop in Ely the next day. Elko will host the Cattlemen’s Update on Jan. 11, and the final presentation is on Jan. 12 at the Paradise Valley Community Hall north of Winnemucca.

The virtual webinar is on Zoom. The presentation begins at 10 a.m. Attendees must register for the webinar.

The workshops cost $20 per ranch, and for additional information on the Cattlemen’s Update, contact Kaley Chapin at 702-467-2668 or [email protected].

The following speakers are scheduled for the in-person sessions:

Welcome from UNR College of Agriculture, Biotechnology and Natural Resources (CABNR), University of Nevada

Dr. Barry Perryman is a professor and department chair.

Nutrition Matters: How Feed Restrictions Impact Bull Reproduction and Aging

Dr. Mozart Fonseca is an associate professor at CABNR.

Use of Programs on Public Lands

Chris Rose, partnership coordinator, U.S. Department of Agriculture, Natural Resources Conservation Service

Nevada Beef Checkoff

Bill Dale, executive director of the Nevada Beef Council and California Beef Council

Risk Management Tools for Your Ag Operation

Staci Emm, professor and Extension educator; Lindsay Chichester, associate professor and extension educator, University of Nevada Reno Extension

Reproduction Management: What Impacts Reproductive Efficiency of Cows?

Dr. Luis Schutz, assistant professor, CABNR

Nevada Animal Health

Pete Mundschenk, DVM, state veterinarian, Nevada Department of Agriculture

Poisonous Plant ID & Information at your Fingertips

Paul Meiman, Extension specialist — Rangeland Livestock/Wildlife Interactions, CABNR

Sponsors, updates and videos

Schedule

The times and locations:

Jan. 8 — Virtual Webinar via Zoom. Register for the webinar. The presentation begins at 10 a.m.

Jan. 9 — Fallon Convention Center, 100 Campus Way. Jan. 9 at 5:30 p.m. Dinner will be provided.

Jan.10 —Ely Convention Center, 150 W. 6th S., Ely. Jan. 10 at 5:30 p.m. Dinner will be provided.

Jan. 11 — Great Basin College, 1500 College Parkway, Elko. 12:30 p.m. in the GBC Theater. Dinner in the GBC Reynolds Solarium

Jan. 12 — Paradise Valley Community Hall, 50 S. Main St. Paradise Valley. 10 a.m. Lunch will be provided.

Times given for the in-person sessions are registration times, with the program beginning 30 minutes later.

Source: UNR