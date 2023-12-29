Carson City local who saved three through organ donation to be honored at New Year’s Day Rose Parade

With support from Donor Network West, Jake Sullivan Roman’s family will attend the Rose Parade® in Pasadena, California to see his memorial portrait displayed on the Donate Life float.

Two days before his twenty-first birthday, Jan. 20, 2020, Jake Sullivan Roman died from injuries he suffered in a tragic accident. He saved three people through organ donation and healed others through eye and tissue donation. Donor Network West will bring Jake’s family to Pasadena, California to see his memorial portrait displayed on the Donate Life parade float in the 135th Rose Parade® happening Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.

Jake was a Carson City resident and was an active athlete who competed in football and wrestling at Carson High School. After graduation, he attended the University of Nevada, Reno where he was top of his class. He was awarded his degree in chemistry posthumously in 2020 from the University.

Known as a “floragraph,” Jake’s memorial portrait is made entirely out of organic materials, keeping with the tradition of using only flowers and natural materials to decorate the Rose Parade® floats. His floragraph will be one of 34 portraits placed on the Donate Life float to honor organ, eye and tissue donors from across the United States.

“He saved people’s lives, and even though they don’t know who he is, I think that’s extremely special,” said Susan Roman, Jake’s mother. “We take a little comfort in knowing Jake is living on and still making a difference, and we will carry that in our hearts forever.”

Donor Network West has sponsored the Donate Life Rose Parade® floats for over 15 years to bring awareness to the impact of organ, eye and tissue donation. The Rose Parade airs nationally to an audience of more than 50 million viewers and attracts more than 700,000 in-person spectators annually. Titled “Woven Together: The Dance of Life,” the Donate Life float will feature organ donors represented by floragraphs as well as individuals from across the U.S. who are transplant recipients and living donors. The 2023 Donate Life float design received the Tournament of Roses Sweepstakes Award, the highest Tournament of Roses honor – 2024’s float is highly anticipated and aims to repeat success with this year’s judges.

“Jake is a hero who saved three lives by saying yes to organ donation and his legacy lives on in those transplant recipients who received his gifts of life,” said Janice Whaley, President and CEO, Donor Network West. “Donor Network West is dedicated to honoring the memory of organ donors like Jake and to help support their families as we share their stories during the Rose Parade.”

As the only non-profit organization authorized by the federal government to facilitate organ donations throughout northern Nevada and northern California, Donor Network West works to encourage more people to join the registry as organ, eye and tissue donors and reduce the waiting list for organ transplants. Approximately 700 Nevadans are currently awaiting a life-saving organ transplant.

Donor Network West invites northern Nevadans to tune into any of the Rose Parade’s list of broadcasters to enjoy the parade beginning at 8 a.m., Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. Those interested in learning more about organ, eye and tissue donation, or who want to join the registry, can visit DonorNetworkWest.org.