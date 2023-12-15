15-year school upgrade, replacement plan approved 

The Washoe County School Board of Trustees on Tuesday voted unanimously to approve a proposed “facility modernization plan,” which was first set into motion in April 2022, and since then has been brought back eight times for updates on progress.

The final modernization plan approved by trustees is a 15-year program of projects to “modernize” or upgrade every school within the district.

The district has around 100 school facilities, and almost half of them are more than 50 years old. In November 2016, a countywide sales tax was approved by voters dedicating additional funding toward the construction, renovation and maintenance of school facilities.

Since the tax was passed, seven new schools have been built, and three expansions or replacements of existing schools have occurred.

The creator of the modernization plan, CannonDesign, determined a number of priorities regarding which schools and facilities need new campuses altogether, and which need upgrades.

For example, they determined Gerlach is in need of $12 million in renovations, but Wooster, Loder and Booth need new construction at a price tag of $336 million.

According to Paul Mills with CannonDesign, all schools will be improved within 15 years, will use current funding sources and will eliminate overcrowding districtwide.

Between approval and 2039, projects will begin based on a phased approach with priorities determined for each school. Priority projects include Jessie Beck Elementary School, which was constructed in 1965 and will cost about $16 million to renovate, as well as Dilworth Middle School, built in 1961, which will cost about $127 to improve.

Trustees spoke favorably on the plan’s scope and timeline.

“The fact that improvements will be done within fifteen years…I have colleagues around the country who couldn’t dream of that,” Enfield said. “That’s a testament to the generosity and the commitment of this community.”

The plan was approved unanimously.

Bus route adjustments return for discussion

The district’s school bus schedule has been fraught with problems since the pandemic, many of which were rooted in a lack of drivers. The district offered hiring incentives and increased wages, which filled many of the gaps.

Prior to the beginning of this school year, a budget was approved to change walk zones for the district, which will allow thousands of additional students to access transportation.

This was not the first time in the last few years that walk zones have been altered. Prior to the 2018-19 school year, walk distances were one mile for elementary schools, two miles for middle schools and three miles for high schools. In 2018, a walk zone increase of a quarter mile was passed for elementary and middle schools.

Then, in June 2023, trustees voted to reduce the walk zones back down to the previous 2018 levels. Walk zones were reduced by 0.25 miles surrounding elementary and middle schools, which required 13 additional bus drivers and increased fuel costs.

According to Scott Lee, director of transportation services, routes were tested for time and safety, and the new routes will allow all students currently receiving transportation to continue without any interruption in services.

However, many of the bus numbers, bus stop locations and stop times may change across all grade levels. The new system is scheduled to be in place Feb. 20, 2024.

WCSD Trustee Alex Woodley.

With the reduction in walk zones, an additional 2,600 students will be eligible for transportation, according to Lee.

Trustee Alex Woodley said prior to the budget discussions during the summer, he had been approached by a number of principals who were concerned about students who fell outside the walk zone perimeter and how they would manage to attend school.

“This is very good for us to see,” he said. “Now those students will be within the perimeter, and I want to extend my gratitude. It makes a big difference as to whether a student attends class or not.”

Trustee Jeff Church said this project is a “perfect example” of the board coming together to make a positive change for the sake of students.

This item was for discussion only and a final plan will be brought back before the board prior to the Feb. 20, 2024 deadline for final presentation and approval.