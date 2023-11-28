45.5 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
NewsPhoto GallerySports

Wyoming rolls over Nevada in 2023 finale for Pack

By: Steve Ranson

Date:

Nevada defensive back Emany Johnson trails Wyoming quarterback Andrew Peasley during Saturday night’s Mountain West game between the Cowboys and Wolf Pack. Peasley scored the touchdown in the first quarter at Mackay Stadium. Steve Ranson/NNG
Nevada defensive back Emany Johnson trails Wyoming quarterback Andrew Peasley during Saturday night’s Mountain West game between the Cowboys and Wolf Pack. Peasley scored the touchdown in the first quarter at Mackay Stadium. Steve Ranson/NNG

The University of Wyoming scored in every quarter Saturday at Mackay Stadium to roll over the Nevada Wolf Pack 42-6 in both teams’ final Mountain West Conference game.

The Wolf Pack finished the 2023 season 2-10 overall and 2-6 in Mountain West play.

While Nevada’s season ends with the loss, the Cowboys will await word sometime during the following weeks of their bowl selection.

The only points the Pack put on the board came from the foot of Brandon Talton. He became Nevada’s all-time leading scorer with his 40-yard field goal in the first quarter.  With the field goal, he passed Marty Zendejas’ mark of 385 points.

With his two field goals of 40 and 47 yards, Talton ends his career with 390 points.

Quarterback Shane Illingworth saw his first action of the season and completed 15-of-27 passes for 175 yards and an interception. He entered the game in the first quarter after Brendon Lewis left with an ankle injury.

Illingworth spread the passes around. Nine different Wolf Pack receivers made a reception, with Spencer Curtis leading the team with five catches for 70 yards. Freshman wide receiver Nate Burleson II made the first catches of his career, finishing with two receptions for 18 yards.

Redshirt freshman wide receiver Kola Babalola also caught his first pass of the year for four yards.

Nevada, though, had a season-low 18 yards rushing.

Jamaal Bell became Nevada’s all-time leader in kickoff-return yardage, passing Mike Ball’s mark of 1,695. Bell returned two kicks for 35 yards, bringing his career total to 1,712 yards.

The Nevada offense coughed up the ball twice, one on an interception and the other on a fumble. Wyoming converted the two turnovers into touchdowns.

Safety Emany Johnson shined on defense and made a career-high 13 tackles (10 solo) to lead the Wolf Pack. Linebacker Drue Watts made a sack among his six tackles on the night.

The Wolf Pack offensive line blocks against an aggressive Wyoming defense in Saturday's Mountain West football game at Mackay Stadium. Steve Ranson/NNG
Jacques Badolato-Birdsell (23) looks for an opening in the offensive line in the first quarter of Saturday's Mountain West football game at Mackay Stadium. Steve Ranson/NNG
Wyoming linebacker Micah Young (44) confronts Nevada back Carlos Sandy (11) in Saturday's Mountain West football game at Mackay Stadium. Steve Ranson/NNG
Nevada punter Matt Freem prepares to kick the ball to Wyoming in the Wolf Pack's football game on Saturday at Mackay Stadium. Steve Ranson/NNG
The Wolf Pack offensive line blocks out Wyoming in Saturday's Mountain West football game at Mackay Stadium. Steve Ranson/NNG
Nevada quarterback Shane Illingworth (16) relies on his line in the first quarter of Saturday's Mountain West football game at Mackay Stadium. Steve Ranson / NNG
Nevada quarterback Shane Illingworth (16) breaks loose as Wyoming's (94) Cole Godbout chases him in Saturday's football game at Mackay Stadium. Steve Ranson/NNG
Nevada's Emony Johnson (5) zeroes in on Wyoming running back Jamari Ferrell (32) in Saturday's Mountain West football game at Mackay Stadium. Steve Ranson/NNG
Brandon Talton is Nevada’s all-time leading scorer after he kicked a 40-yard field goal in the first quarter against Wyoming. Steve Ranson/NNG

End-of-season awards

Nevada Football announced its end-of-season award winners at the team banquet held Sunday at the Eldorado Resort & Casino.

Golden Helmet Award (Team MVP)

  • Emany Johnson, S

Offense Co-MVPs

  • Jamaal Bell, WR/RB
  • Dalevon Campbell, WR

Outstanding Defensive Player

  • Tongiaki Mateialona, LB

BattleBorn Award (Special Teams MVP)

  • Brandon Talton, K

Captain’s Awards

  • James Hansen, DL
  • Brendon Lewis, QB
  • Andrew Madrigal, OL
  • Drue Watts, LB

Scout Team Players of the Year

  • Adam Weynand (Offense)
  • Marquis Ashley (Defense)
  • Donoven DeRicco (Special Teams)

Chris Exline Academic Award

  • Zac Welch, OL (Senior)
  • Sosefo Moeaki, DL (Junior)
  • Kola Babalola, WR (Sophomore)
  • Jax Leatherwood, QB (Freshman)

Nevadatude Award

  • Nick Barcelos, LS
  • Jackson LaDuke, LB
  • Zac Welch, OL
  • Thomas Witte, DE

Fireman Award

  • Michael Coats Jr., CB

Newcomer of the Year

  • Sean Dollars, RB (Offense)
  • KK Meier, CB (Defense)

Basalite Big Blocker Awards

  • Andrew Madrigal (at SDSU, Overall) 
  • Zac Welch (vs. New Mexico)

Alpha Wolf Strength Award

  • Cade Rodahaffer, OL
Steve Ranson
Steve Ranson
Steve Ranson is Editor Emeritus of the Lahontan Valley News.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

News

UNR launches Title IX dashboard in response to allegations

Kristen Hackbarth -
The University of Nevada, Reno administration announced increased transparency for Title IX and Equal Opportunity investigations through a new online reporting dashboard.

Fecal vandal prompts classrooms to be locked at UNR

Philanthropist, Davidson Academy co-founder dies

Wolf Pack, bats, defeat Hornets in Nevada hoops opener

New court filings describe ‘toxic’ work environment, culture of ‘fear and mistrust’ at UNR 

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported, and paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Navigation

Social

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC