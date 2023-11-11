60.2 F
‘Off Peak’ brings intimacy, comedy to Restless Artists Theater (photos)

By: Kylie Burns

Date:

"Off Peak" at Restless Artists Theater. Kylie Burns / THIS IS RENO.

A tale about two former lovers crossing paths a decade later, Restless Artists’ Theatre’s “Off Peak” production is the right blend of comedy and drama. 

On her normal commute home from work, Sarita is interrupted when her ex, Martin, spots her and says hello. Their conversation begins amicably, but as the train they’re on experiences small fires and delays, the truth about their former relationship and current lives comes bubbling to the surface. 

This is the perfect play for a theater like RAT. Only one set is required, the interior of the train, and the cast is small with only two actors. Because of the nature of the laid-back environment, more detail was put towards the set and sound. The scenery truly transports you from your seat and immerses you in an intimate view of these character’s lives. 

Juli Fair played a no-nonsense Sarita, and Kirk Gardner created a perfect balance with his performance of Martin. Both actors have 50+ years of acting experience combined, so their performances were real and raw. Their line delivery and facial expressions led to some well-needed comedic moments amidst the harsh truths the characters were facing.

The show had a short run; its last performances are this weekend. If you’re able to make it out to RAT, I highly recommend the trip. With the play totalling 80 minutes, it’s the perfect distraction from the busyness of life and will leave you feeling rejuvenated.

The Details

  • Web: https://rattheatre.com/
  • Written by: Brenda Withers
  • Directed by: Rachel Douglass

November 3 – 13, 2023

Tickets

  • Online $20
  • At the Door $25
"Off Peak" at Restless Artists Theater. Kylie Burns / THIS IS RENO.
Kylie Burns
Kylie Burns has been living in Reno for over two decades. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and an MFA in Creative Writing. Her non-fiction work can also be found in Broadway Baby. When she isn't reviewing art and culture events in Reno, she's hogging the spotlight in karaoke or trying her hand at mixology.

