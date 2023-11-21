City Plaza, park restrooms get a facelift 

Four city parks will receive new, ADA-accessible, permanent restroom structures later this year. Idlewild Park Snowflake Shelter, Idlewild Park Kiddieland, Huffaker Park and Manzanita Park will each receive new prefabricated restroom buildings purchased from the Minden-based Public Restroom Company for $808,280.

The funding comes from the Economic Development Initiative Community Project Funding Grant, which earmarked $1.06 million for the city in 2022 specifically to update park restrooms for ADA compliance.

The existing restrooms in those parks are seasonal metal structures highly susceptible to freezing—they were identified as being the highest priorities for the project due to being some of the busiest parks in the city.

Each unit will include timed locking doors, an accessible drinking fountain and a water bottle filling station. One such restroom structure has already been installed at Paradise Park.

In another agenda item, the Reno City Council approved an interlocal agreement with Truckee Meadows Water Authority to use a portion of City Plaza for a “Portland Loo,” an outdoor restroom facility.

Similar facilities have been installed at Brodhead Park and John Champion Park. The facility is anticipated to be installed in the Spring of 2024.