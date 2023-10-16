52.3 F
Photos: Wolf Pack continues losing streak with loss against UNLV

Nevada quarterback Brendon Lewis hands off to running back Sean Dollars in Nevada's football game at Mackay Stadium against UNLV on Saturday. UNLV kept the cannon red with a 45-27 win. Steve Ranson / NNG
UNLV’s Rebels bested the University of Nevada’s Wolf Pack at Saturday’s football match, making it the seventh consecutive loss UNR. The Rebels beat Nevada 45 to 27.

The Rebels’ Jayden Maiava threw two touchdown passes to wide receiver Ricky White, and running back Donavyn Lester ran for three more.

he Wolf Pack’s loss is also the Rebels’ fourth straight win, meaning the Fremont Cannon will remain Rebel red.

The Rebels scored touchdowns on four of their first five possessions. Their final touchdown on the half came from Maiava’s pass that found White in stride deep down the left side for an 82-yard score. Maiava was 20-of-25, passing for 257 yards. 

Brendon Lewis was 16-of-31, passing for 287 yards and throwing two touchdowns and two interceptions for the Pack (0-6, 0-2). He ran 115 more yards on 15 carries with a score but also lost a fumble. Dalevon Campbell had three catches for 93 yards and a score.

The match was UNR’s “largest defeat against UNLV since 2004,” reported Nevada Sports Net. The Pack faces San Diego in their next match Saturday, Oct. 21 at San Diego.

Source: UNR

Photos: Tailgaters show up

Photos by Cesar Lopez

Wolf Pack fans showed up Saturday to support the team's match against UNLV. UNR lost. Cesar Lopez / This Is Reno.
