School District support staff to receive cost of living increases 

By: Kelsey Penrose

Date:

Washoe County School District administrative building. Eric Marks/TIR.
School district trustees on Tuesday voted to approve a labor agreement with the  Washoe County Support Professionals (WESP). The agreement covers non-educational or administrative staff such as school secretaries, custodians, groundskeepers, mechanics, bus drivers and nutrition services. 

The highlight of the four-year agreement, which ends June 30, 2027, is the cost of living adjustment (COLA), which will provide for a 13.2% pay increase in 2024 and 2% in each year following. 

However, if a 4% match occurs through the state, which is anticipated according to Trustee President Beth Smith, then the first-year COLA adjustment will actually be 17.2% in total.

In addition, special education aides and assistants can get a one-time $1,500 retention bonus if they remain in position for the 2023-24 school year, and will be eligible for another $1,500 if they stay for the following year as well. 

Similarly, new special education aides and assistants can get a signing bonus of $3,000 if they stay in their position for two years. If not, the district will be able to take back the funds. 

Other changes include creating working groups to review salary issues, the creation of an Advisory Committee of WESP representatives, revisions to grievance processing, sick leave adjustments and overtime adjustments. 

Brian Lee of WESP said that when the Timefor20 campaign was launched, they never thought they’d receive pay increases greater than 20%. 

“While we weren’t able to achieve all of our goals—which included a $20 minimum wage and keeping class sizes below 20 students—we will be going to the next legislative session with all of our allies including the 16 school boards and districts which have joined our campaign for what is best for our students,” Lee said. 

He said support professionals s are the “backbone of the district” without whom the school would not function. 

“What’s more important than the money is the respect and dignity that comes with being recognized,” Lee said. 

“I’m very grateful to where we are today,” Trustee Adam Mayberry said. “The work you do is so important because it truly takes a village.” 

“No any one individual is any more important than another,” Superintendent Susan Enfield said. “And it’s important that every single person who is part of our team sees the value that we place on them for the hard work they do. Yes, the money is important, but the value signaling is just as important.” 

Trustees approved the contract unanimously. 

