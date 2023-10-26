Schellraiser music fest announces 2024 lineup

MCGILL – Eastern Nevada’s Schellraiser music festival recently announced its lineup of performing bands and musicians. The three-day event, scheduled for May 30 to June 1, 2024, brings to rural Nevada a diverse roster of international and national bands.

Ladytron, Mercury Rev, the Jins, the Raveonettes and We Are Scientists are among next year’s headlining acts of independent and alternative acts.

The list of bands confirmed to date is: Ladytron, Mercury Rev, The Raveonettes, We Are Scientists, The Jins, Sinkane, Sonido Gallo Negro, No Joy, Miki Berenyi Trio, Plague Vendor, Molly Lewis, Deserta, Soft Science, MYLO BYBEE, Ritmo Cascabel, This Valley Glow, The Paranoyds, chokecherry, The Besnard Lakes, Wild Pink, Molly Lewis, DAIISTAR, Everyone is Dirty and Abronia.

More performers will be announced in the future.

McGill is 10 miles north of Ely in Nevada’s White Pine County. This Is Reno covered the 2023 festival here. The event drew a number of people from the Reno and Tahoe area.

More: https://www.schellraiser.com/