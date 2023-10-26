30.4 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
Arts & EntertainmentEventsFeatured

Schellraiser music fest announces 2024 lineup

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

Welsh band The Joy Formidable at Schellraiser Music Festival. Image: Mary Clair Boucher / This Is Reno.
Welsh band The Joy Formidable at Schellraiser Music Festival. Image: Mary Clair Boucher / This Is Reno.

MCGILL – Eastern Nevada’s Schellraiser music festival recently announced its lineup of performing bands and musicians. The three-day event, scheduled for May 30 to June 1, 2024, brings to rural Nevada a diverse roster of international and national bands.

Ladytron, Mercury Rev, the Jins, the Raveonettes and We Are Scientists are among next year’s headlining acts of independent and alternative acts.

The list of bands confirmed to date is: Ladytron, Mercury Rev, The Raveonettes, We Are Scientists, The Jins, Sinkane, Sonido Gallo Negro, No Joy, Miki Berenyi Trio, Plague Vendor, Molly Lewis, Deserta, Soft Science, MYLO BYBEE, Ritmo Cascabel, This Valley Glow, The Paranoyds, chokecherry, The Besnard Lakes, Wild Pink, Molly Lewis, DAIISTAR, Everyone is Dirty and Abronia.

More performers will be announced in the future. 

McGill is 10 miles north of Ely in Nevada’s White Pine County. This Is Reno covered the 2023 festival here. The event drew a number of people from the Reno and Tahoe area.

More: https://www.schellraiser.com/

ThisIsReno
ThisIsRenohttps://thisisreno.com
This Is Reno is your source for award-winning independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

State schedules public webinar on high auto insurance rates

Business
The Nevada Division of Insurance will discuss rising car insurance costs in a public webinar on November 1.

Council appeals blocking of ‘Neon Line District’ signs despite public pushback

Business
The Reno City Council voted to appeal a court decision about Jacobs Entertainment's proposed "Reno Neon Line District" signage.

The aesthetics of fairness in a pre-fascist country (opinion)

Culture & History
Bob Fulkerson discusses the normalization of fascism and authoritarianism in the US, citing the mainstream media's sanitization of anti-democratic extremists.

Popular

Showdown at Need 2 Speed Demonstrates Danger of Distracted Driving

Courts & Crime
By Ty O'NeilOn Wednesday night Need 2 Speed was...

Barber: Neon Matters

Business
This week's Barber Brief concerns topics such as heritage, place, and identity, all swirling around one of Reno’s most historic thoroughfares: Fourth Street.

Police shooting ruled justified despite inconsistent evidence, officer statements

Courts & Crime
Reports on the 2022 police shooting of Jacori Shaw are mired in inconsistencies, and Shaw’s death may leave many questions unanswered in another local death—the homicide of Anna Marie Scott.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC