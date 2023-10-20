81.4 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
FeaturedNewsUniversity

‘Really painful’ budget cuts at UNR may prompt student fee increases

By: Bob Conrad

Date:

University of Nevada, Reno. Image: Bob Conrad / This Is Reno.
University of Nevada, Reno. Image: Bob Conrad / This Is Reno.

University of Nevada, Reno officials Friday said coming up with money to fund a cost-of-living salary adjustment for employees means budget cuts and fee increases are on the horizon.

The Nevada Legislature failed to fund the COLAs at the 80% level due to a budgeting error and instead funded it at about 61%. Nevada higher education institutions have to cover the shortfall. That amounts to $21 million at UNR.

“Somebody’s going to be unhappy,” UNR president, and former Governor, Brian Sandoval said.”We have to find a way to pay for it. We get the least amount of state support of any campus in the state.” 

Ongoing COLA funding will also mean a $31.7 million shortfall in future years.

Cost-of-living salary adjustments in limbo for state’s higher education employees

“We’re funded at 60.5%,” UNR’s Andrew Clinger said. Other institutions have a larger share of state funds in their operating budget, whereas UNR has no budget for COLAs. “It makes it difficult to plan.” 

Clinger said UNR is also facing a decrease in student revenues because of lower-than-expected enrollments, exacerbating the problem. 

UNR budget presentation screenshot.
UNR budget presentation screenshot.

“The enrollment didn’t grow as fast as when it was projected,” Clinger said. “It’s due to not meeting the original forecast.”

Eliminating open employee positions, reducing the amount of the COLAs and increasing student fees were presented as possible ways to fund the shortfall. The Nevada System of Higher Education is considering five scenarios to fund the COLAs, but each campus will have to figure out how to fund the COLAs. 

“I will say under every single one of those scenarios, we’re still going to have to make significant cuts,” Clinger said.

Whatever decision is made, each institution will have to come up with COLA funding. Sandoval said “a new approach” is needed to ensure NSHE is adequately funded in the future.

“Right now, we’re constrained with the budget situation and the approach that our state legislature has,” he said. “There’s been a focus on K through 12, as there should be because we need to do better, but I think higher ed’s been forgotten in that conversation.”

Bob Conrad
Bob Conradhttp://thisisreno.com
Bob Conrad is publisher, editor and co-founder of This Is Reno. He has served in communications positions for various state agencies and earned a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Nevada, Reno in 2011. He is also a part time instructor at UNR.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Police shooting ruled justified despite inconsistent evidence, officer statements

Courts & Crime
Reports on the 2022 police shooting of Jacori Shaw are mired in inconsistencies, and Shaw’s death may leave many questions unanswered in another local death—the homicide of Anna Marie Scott.

Parallel primary, caucus will demand ‘aggressive’ outreach to combat confusion, Aguilar says

Government
Next year will present unprecedented challenges for state and county election officials as they seek to promote the presidential preference primary.

REMSA Health announces the promotion of Jenny Walters and Scott Norman (sponsored)

Sponsored
REMSA Health announces the promotion of Jenny Walters to director of the Center for Integrated Health and Community Education, and Scott Norman to director of Clinical Standards and Practices.

Popular

Showdown at Need 2 Speed Demonstrates Danger of Distracted Driving

Courts & Crime
By Ty O'NeilOn Wednesday night Need 2 Speed was...

Italian steakhouse opens at J Resort

Food & Drink
The fine dining option at J Resort is the J Paul Italian Steakhouse, a steakhouse offering a bit of extra flair and a surprisingly robust menu.

Reno City Council approves downtown ‘micro-mobility’ network 

Business
Reno City Council members on Wednesday approved the expansion of the “micro-mobility network”  in downtown Reno.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC