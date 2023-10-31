Nevada rolls against Lobos in Homecoming win

Nevada defeated New Mexico, 34-24, Saturday night in a Mountain West Conference game before a Homecoming crowd at Mackay Stadium.

The Pack now has a modest two-game winning streak and looks to build on its record.

Nevada is 2-6 on the season and 2-2 in Mountain West play. The Wolf Pack will face Hawaii in a Saturday afternoon home game with kickoff at 1 p.m.

Saturday’s win was Nevada’s first at Mackay Stadium since a 38-14 victory over Texas State on Sept. 3, 2022, and ended a streak of eight home losses. Nevada rolled with 24 first-half points, its highest first-half scoring effort since scoring 31 in a 52-10 win at Colorado State three years ago.

Nevada rushed for 180 yards Saturday night, just shy of its (187 yards against UNLV the week before.

Jamaal Bell led the Wolf Pack with 76 rushing yards and a touchdown on 11 carries, and he caught two passes for two yards.

But it was the defense that put an exclamation mark on the win.

Defensive back Richard Toney Jr. returned a second-quarter interception 43 yards for a touchdown, and defensive end Jonathan Maldonado’s first-quarter interception was the first of his career. Defensive back Michael Coats Jr. intercepted his first career pass, returning it 42 yards.

On the ground, New Mexico struggled by rushing for 83 yards Saturday night.

Safety Emany Johnson led the Wolf Pack with 10 tackles Saturday, his third double digit-tackle game of the season.

Kicker Brandon Talton hit his sixth-career field goal of 50-plus yards with a 52-yarder in the second quarter. He matched his career high with four field goals made, going 4-for-4 on the night.

Talton, with 14 points on the night, moved alone into second place on Nevada’s all-time scoring list. He is currently at 370 career points, just 15 behind all-time leader Marty Zendejas (385).

The offense relied more on its running game. Running back Jacques Badolato-Birdsell scored his first-career touchdown on a 2-yard rush in the third quarter, and he finished the game with 36 yards on 15 carries.

Wide receiver Dalevon Campbell led the Pack with 79 receiving yards on two catches.