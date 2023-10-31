59 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
FeaturedNewsSports

Nevada rolls against Lobos in Homecoming win

By: Steve Ranson

Date:

Nevada quarterback Brendon Lewis hands off to Jacques Badolato-Birdsell (23), who found a way to penetrate New Mexico’s defense in the first half. Nevada defeated the Lobos, 34-24, in a Saturday home game at Mackay Stadium. Steven Ranson/ Nevada News Group.
Nevada quarterback Brendon Lewis hands off to Jacques Badolato-Birdsell (23), who found a way to penetrate New Mexico’s defense in the first half. Nevada defeated the Lobos, 34-24, in a Saturday home game at Mackay Stadium. Steven Ranson/ Nevada News Group.

Nevada defeated New Mexico, 34-24, Saturday night in a Mountain West Conference game before a Homecoming crowd at Mackay Stadium.

The Pack now has a modest two-game winning streak and looks to build on its record.

Nevada is 2-6 on the season and 2-2 in Mountain West play. The Wolf Pack will face Hawaii in a Saturday afternoon home game with kickoff at 1 p.m.

Saturday’s win was Nevada’s first at Mackay Stadium since a 38-14 victory over Texas State on Sept. 3, 2022, and ended a streak of eight home losses. Nevada rolled with 24 first-half points, its highest first-half scoring effort since scoring 31 in a 52-10 win at Colorado State three years ago.

Nevada rushed for 180 yards Saturday night, just shy of its (187 yards against UNLV the week before.

Jamaal Bell led the Wolf Pack with 76 rushing yards and a touchdown on 11 carries, and he caught two passes for two yards.

But it was the defense that put an exclamation mark on the win.

Defensive back Richard Toney Jr. returned a second-quarter interception 43 yards for a touchdown, and defensive end Jonathan Maldonado’s first-quarter interception was the first of his career. Defensive back Michael Coats Jr. intercepted his first career pass, returning it 42 yards.

On the ground, New Mexico struggled by rushing for 83 yards Saturday night.

Safety Emany Johnson led the Wolf Pack with 10 tackles Saturday, his third double digit-tackle game of the season.

Kicker Brandon Talton hit his sixth-career field goal of 50-plus yards with a 52-yarder in the second quarter. He matched his career high with four field goals made, going 4-for-4 on the night.

Talton, with 14 points on the night, moved alone into second place on Nevada’s all-time scoring list. He is currently at 370 career points, just 15 behind all-time leader Marty Zendejas (385).

The offense relied more on its running game. Running back Jacques Badolato-Birdsell scored his first-career touchdown on a 2-yard rush in the third quarter, and he finished the game with 36 yards on 15 carries.

Wide receiver Dalevon Campbell led the Pack with 79 receiving yards on two catches.

Steve Ranson
Steve Ranson
Steve Ranson is Editor Emeritus of the Lahontan Valley News.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Judge denies change of venue request in criminal case against sheriff’s sergeant

Courts & Crime
Douglas County District Court Judge Thomas Gregory this week denied a motion to disqualify the Second Judicial District Court from the trial in the case of former Washoe County sheriff’s sergeant Dennis Carry, who faces seven felony charges.

HOA regulators captive to deep pockets of developers, property management industry, say critics 

Government
The state agency charged with regulating homeowners’ associations is a smokescreen, designed to do the bidding of the multi-million dollar industry it oversees, at the expense of homeowners subject to HOA control, according to critics.  

Five events this week: Trick-or-treat Tuesday, Back to the Future and the annual sock drive

Arts & Entertainment
Winter weather means more folks in need, and one crucial item is socks. The Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission is holding its annual “socktober” drive through Tuesday.

Popular

Showdown at Need 2 Speed Demonstrates Danger of Distracted Driving

Courts & Crime
On Wednesday night Need 2 Speed was home to...

Barber: Neon Matters

Business
This week's Barber Brief concerns topics such as heritage, place, and identity, all swirling around one of Reno’s most historic thoroughfares: Fourth Street.

Lithium loop earns Reno ‘Tech Hub’ designation

Business
The Biden administration on Monday announced the designation of 31 Regional Technology and Innovation Hubs. Reno is on the list.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC