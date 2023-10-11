49.3 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
Sponsored

Nevada Donor Network achieves milestone as the first organ procurement organization in the U.S. to successfully allocate liver using OrganOx Technology (sponsored)

By: The Ferraro Group

Date:

Image courtesy OrganOx. Used with permission.

The Nevada Donor Network (NDN) recently announced that they have become the first organ procurement organization (OPO) in the Western United States to successfully allocate a liver using the state-of-the-art OrganOx metra® ex vivo normothermic liver perfusion system. This milestone marks a significant advancement in organ preservation and transplantation capabilities, positioning Nevada Donor Network at the forefront of innovation in the field.

“The successful integration of OrganOx technology into our operations represents a pivotal moment in the development of our Organ Perfusion Department,” said Elizabeth Shipman, senior director of organ services at Nevada Donor Network. “This achievement underscores our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in organ transplantation. By leveraging the OrganOx metra®, we are taking the first step toward a new era of organ preservation, functional assessment and improved transplant outcomes.”

The OrganOx metra®offers continuous normothermic perfusion and oxygenation, providing an environment that closely mimics the human body. This revolutionary technology helps to maintain organ quality over extended periods of prep, transport or testing. Unlike traditional static cold storage, the system makes possible real-time assessment of liver viability which may lead to expanding the pool of viable organs for transplantation, improved post-transplant results and increased patient survival rates. 

“The successful transplant of a liver using the OrganOx system is a testament to the dedication and expertise of the Nevada Donor Network team,” said Scott Clere, associate director of organ services at Nevada Donor Network. “It is also a testament to the generous donors and their families who, through their selfless decisions, make life-saving organ transplantation possible.” 

For more information about Nevada Donor Network, please visit nvdonor.org

About Nevada Donor Network

Nevada Donor Network is a federally designated 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organ procurement organization (OPO) committed to maximizing the gift of life and health through organ and tissue donation. Established in 1987, Nevada Donor Network is one of only 57 OPOs in the U.S. serving more than three million people in the state of Nevada and 100,000 potential transplant recipients across the country. They work collaboratively with hospital staff and community partners to promote research and provide a strong support network to courageous donor families who’ve turned loss into hope. 

At Nevada Donor Network, they encourage Nevadans to help individuals in need of life-saving transplants through education, research and action. Nevada Donor Network is a member of Donate Life Nevada, an affiliate of Donate Life America, whose state-wide efforts encourage Nevadans to register as organ, eye and tissue donors. For more information, please visit www.nvdonor.org/.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.

The Ferraro Group
The Ferraro Grouphttps://theferrarogroup.com
The Ferraro Group is a leading regional public relations and public affairs firm that provides strategic communications to businesses, corporations, industry associations, governments, and non-profit organizations. With offices in Las Vegas, Phoenix, Reno, Carson City and Washington, D.C., the firm concentrates on strategic positioning of established and new brands, reputation and crisis management, social media and marketing strategies, lobbying before elected officials and government agencies, and other communications services.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Photos: Community leaders gather in support of Israel

News
Religious leaders, law enforcement and members of the local Jewish community gathered yesterday at the Temple Emanu-El in Reno to stand in solidarity with the people of Israel.

County approves ballot printer after nearly 8-week delay

Election
A contract with Las Vegas-based Taylor Printing was approved for the massive ballot print job by Washoe’s Board of County Commissioners.

What a stalagmite from a Grand Canyon cave might tell us about climate change and groundwater

Government
Summer monsoons in the Southwest are difficult to forecast, but the future of the temperamental rainstorms under climate change is an even bigger mystery.

Popular

Showdown at Need 2 Speed Demonstrates Danger of Distracted Driving

Courts & Crime
By Ty O'NeilOn Wednesday night Need 2 Speed was...

UNR faculty member launches GoFundMe, alleges decade of abuse and retaliation

Courts & Crime
An associate professor at the University of Nevada, Reno this week launched a GoFundMe campaign in what she says is a “fight for justice” against the university. 

Lawsuits and controversy follow encounters with local law enforcement

Courts & Crime
Local cops are under fire for their handling of encounters with citizens. At least two federal lawsuits have been filed recently challenging police behaviors with citizens complaining about how they’ve been treated.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC