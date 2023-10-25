Bargaining agreements approved for school police, Washoe Education Association  

A collective bargaining agreement was approved this week between the Washoe County School District and the Washoe County School Police Officers Association, extending the contract through 2025.

Major contract changes include a 13.2% increase in the base salary for 2023, with another 2% increase in July 2024. A state-funded 4% matching contribution starts in 2024 for a total increase of 19.2% over two years.

The district will also increase its contribution to employee health insurance, covering 100% of the employee’s portion. Officials said the pay increase aligns with a district-wide raise in base pay, made possible by the boost to school funding from the most recent legislative session, proposed by Governor Joe Lombardo.

District officials project the cost of this agreement to be about $466,000 for the 2023-24 school year and $84,000 for the following year.

Megan Lytle, a WCSD police officer and the vice president of their union, said she was grateful for the improvements.

“I would like to express sincere gratitude for the district’s willingness to enter into this agreement,” she said. “We are aware that this effort has led to a significant increase in school police wages, providing a degree of financial stability to our current members, sergeants and officers.”

School board president Beth Smith said, “You’ve more than earned it.”

Trustee Joe Rodriguez, who is also a lieutenant with the state fire marshal, commended the work of the police.

“I don’t think school police are really recognized for all the work that they do,” he said. “I’ve seen these officers perform time and time again in an amazing capacity. These officers responded to the Reno riots a few years back, a dark moment in our community, and everyone was called upon.

“I got to see them in action, and they’re phenomenal,” he added. “They do a lot more than people realize. They are specialized law enforcement, and I’d go through any door with these officers.”

Teachers also get pay increase

Following discussions that were at times emotional between trustees, educators and association members, a bargaining agreement was approved through June 30, 2025 between the district and the Washoe Education Association (WEA) which represents certified educators within the district.

Contract changes included expanded pay, prep times, recruitment bonuses, sick leave and more.

WEA President Calen Evans expressed gratitude to the board and the many district staff who participated in the negotiations, acknowledging the support they’ve received.

“I know how much you have supported us, and I know how much we have to push each other,” Evans said. “I tell our folks all the time how important the school board is. We are truly indebted to the work you’ve done and the support you’ve shown the staff in our schools.”

Dozens of district educators gave public comment expressing their gratitude to the board and support for the negotiations, many of whom indicated that while the increase in base pay is important, now feeling more respected and validated will have a much larger impact on them as employees moving forward.

“We are a district on the rise, and fair compensation for our educators is a critical part of that commitment,” school Superintendent Susan Enfield said. “I applaud today’s action by the Board of Trustees and thank them for their support of our teachers and staff.”

The contract will be in place for two years and can be read here.