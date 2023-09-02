64 F
Reno
School district launches new online meeting portal

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

Washoe County School District administration building on Ninth Street. Image: Eric Marks / This Is Reno.
The Washoe County School District (WCSD) has launched an online platform that provides meeting materials to the public. The service sends out automated emails with agendas for upcoming meetings.

Many of the features of the new “Diligent Community” were previously available online but the information is presented differently, and the public can receive the school board and committee meeting agendas as soon as they are published. There are 15 board and committee agendas that people can subscribe to.

“Diligent Community enables our community to choose which Board or committee meetings they might want to attend and will automatically deliver agendas to their email as soon as they are posted,” said WCSD Board President Beth Smith. “With this new tool, people can engage with our Board and committees, provide input via email or in person at public meetings, or simply learn more about each item on the agenda.”

Subscriptions to Diligent Community can be activated by visiting https://washoeschools.diligent.community/Portal/. Click the word subscribe about mid-way down the page. 

Source: WCSD.

