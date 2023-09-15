City council: Sixth ward now official, PFAS litigation on horizon, rental assistance incoming

Reno City Council this week approved new ward boundaries and the creation of a sixth ward on the official city map, bringing to a close the latest redistricting effort.

The addition of a sixth ward was required by the Reno City Charter.

Out of several map options proposed, Map Option E was selected during the council meeting held Aug. 23.

Within the redistricting, 800-850 residents in the area of Baker, Moana and Kietzke lanes and Redfield Parkway were shifted from Ward 3 to Ward 2, and a similar parcel at the corner of Mill Street and Kietzke Lane was moved from Ward 1 to Ward 3 to balance the population shift.

In addition, the intersection of Plumas Street and California Avenue was changed from Ward 3 to Ward 2.

Due to the upcoming election cycle, and the fact that Ward 2 Council member Naomi Duerr is not up for election, Wards 1 and 2 have been switched numerically on the new map.

Residents can visit Reno.Gov/Redistricting to review the new wards.

Council hires legal team regarding toxic substances

Council members approved an agreement for legal services with the coalition of Baron & Budd, P.C. and Cossich Sumich Parsiola & Taylor, LLC to represent the city in ongoing concerns relating to polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

High levels of PFAS are considered toxic. The council opted to retain the firms to represent the city in potential litigation for “environmental and other damages suffered from the actions of manufacturers, distributors, and dispensers of firefighting foam products and other products which contain PFAS, and to authorize the filing of actions against such entities.”

Specifically, litigation would be aimed at the manufacturers, distributors and dispensers of firefighting foam products known as Aqueous Film Forming Foam which contain PFAS. ‘Forever chemicals’ confirmed at multiple North Valleys locations: What we know

If the chemicals are determined to adversely affect the city, counsel would file a lawsuit on behalf of the city. The agreement includes a contingency fee to be paid by the city of 25% of the city’s gross recovery, plus expenses and costs incurred.

Both Washoe County and the Reno Tahoe Airport Authority have worked with the firms to represent them in PFAS litigation.

Brekhus questioned why staff were recommending the firms.

“You just saw other people hiring [this firm] and you decided to go hire them also —suggest that we do that?” she asked.

Jonathan Shipman, chief deputy city attorney, said the reasoning behind the recommendation was that the county and airport were already using the firms for the same types of cases, but that city staff determined the firms had the necessary qualifications to handle the litigation.

Brekhus said one firm had been sued by the city of Santa Monica, but did not go into further detail.

The city of Santa Monica did sue Baron & Budd nearly two decades ago in a dispute over legal fees.

The coalition has been hired by over 200 public entities specifically for PFAS litigation.

“This is all we do—represent public entities in environmental contamination cases,” coalition representative Carla Pickrel said via Zoom. “We have become a go-to for public entities looking for help with contaminants of a variety of kinds. We fit that niche really well.”

Council member Devon Reese spoke in favor of the coalition, stating they are a preeminent firm in environmental contamination cases, including mesothelioma and toxic tort litigation, and are regarded to be “one of the most successful and high-minded law firms in this space.”

“I’m not going to support this,” Brekhus said. “I recognize there are firms that do this and this very well may be one of the top firms, but I believe this is a very big issue when we’ve gone into those we have a long-term relationship with these firms. Nothing would have been hurt by our city attorney’s office doing a statement of qualifications, letting it sit open for a month, and letting three firms [send] in their materials. Someone in this region needs to do their due diligence.”

The council voted to approve the agreement with Brehkus voting against.

$3 million incoming for rental assistance

Council members accepted $3 million from the State of Nevada earmarked for rental assistance programs.

During the 2023 legislative session, Assembly Bill 396 was approved, providing $18 million in rental assistance for Nevada, with $3 million set aside for Reno, half for fiscal year 2023-24, and half for 2024-25.

In addition, Sparks received $3 million, while the remaining $12 million went to Clark County.

The funds will provide rental assistance for elderly individuals, persons with disabilities, and families or individuals facing an unanticipated emergency.

According to Monica Cochran, director of housing and neighborhood development, Reno has operated an emergency rental and deposit assistance program for many years, and the program was expanded during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Over the past three years the program has dispersed nearly $11.7 million assisting 3,661 households,” Cochran wrote. “Several funding sources are utilized for this program including the sunsetting Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) funds, which were provided by the Federal Government in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”